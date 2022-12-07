Isapur Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.126

Ward No.126 Isapur (ईसापुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Najafgarh Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Isapur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Isapur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Isapur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Isapur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Isapur candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Isapur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pinki Taxat (AAP), Suman Dagar (BJP), Lila Mehra (BSP), Pooja (INC), Ritu Dahiya (IND), Meena Devi (IND), Meera Bai (IND), Seema (IND).

MLA and MP of Isapur

Kailash Gahlot of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 35. Najafgarh Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Isapur is a part.

Demographic profile of Isapur

According to the delimitation report, Isapur ward has a total population of 76,423 of which 12,170 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.92% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Isapur ward

The following areas are covered under the Isapur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Krishna Vihar East /West; Nanda Enclave Block-A+B, Prem Nagar, Prem Nagar Block- A, B, H, C, G, Phase-Ii Prem Nagar; Roshan Vihar E Block; Chetan Vihar Near Gopal Nagar Abcd, Gopal Nagar Block- Abcd, Gopal Nagar Block-Abcd, Am, N, Gopal Nagar Extnear Khaira Jod; Baqar Garh; Dhansa; Isa Pur; Malik Pur Zer-Najafgarh; Mundhela Kalan; Surera; Kair (Ct); “Dabar Enclave East- Jaffarpur Road, Anand Vihar Colony, Durga Enclave, Harijan Basti Balmiki Mandir Park, I.T.I. Jaffarpur, Jaffar Pur Kalan (Ct);" Dabar Enclave East- Jaffarpur Road, Anand Vihar Colony, Zerman Colony; Ujwa (Ct); Arya Samaj Chopal, Near Khimmi Johad, Nai Mohalla Harijan Chopal, Harijan Basti Old Khaira Road, Kashmiri Colony; Mundhela Khurd; Qazi Pur; Samas Pur Khalsa; Surakh Pur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 126. Isapur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pinki Taxat; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,64,48,003; Total liabilities: Rs 4,57,21,544.

Candidate name: Suman Dagar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 56,15,958; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lila Mehra; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,02,40,387; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pooja; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 99,92,716; Total liabilities: Rs 80,000.

Candidate name: Meena Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,50,55,679; Total liabilities: Rs 1,26,39,000.

Candidate name: Meera Bai; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,53,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ritu Dahiya; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,92,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Seema; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,24,41,158; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here