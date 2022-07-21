To love is our birth right. But this time, let’s make this country our love, said Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann as he swore in at Khatkar Kalan — ancestral village of Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann’s remark in Urdu is a famous quote by the legendary freedom fighter, in whose honour the chief minister asked people to turn Punjab ‘Basanti’ or yellow in colour.

“Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye,” Mann quoted Bhagat Singh as he told the attendees that there was a special reason behind choosing Khatkar Kalan as their oath-taking ceremony venue.

“For the first time we have come to the village of a martyr. Bhagat Singh should be remembered everyday,” he added. Mann said that AAP will be the representative of both those who voted for them and who didn’t.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann. Only he took oath during the ceremony. The event was supposed to start at 12.30 pm but got delayed and was held at around 1.25 pm.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present. After the ceremony, Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers’ plight which are plaguing the state.

“The work will start from today, he said. He said the condition of schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a number of singers and artists, including Gurdas Mann, Karamjit Anmol, singer-turned-politician and Congress MP Mohammad Sadique, and Amar Noorie, were present at the event. Elaborate arrangements were made for the ceremony which was attended by AAP supporters from various parts of the state. The men were wearing yellow turbans while women draped a yellow ‘dupatta’.

The 48-year-old Mann had invited the people of the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony, saying the three crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him. Tight security arrangements were made for the event.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

