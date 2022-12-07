Jagat Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.209

Ward No.209 Jagat Puri (जगतपुरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsJagat Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Jagat Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Jagat Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Jagat Puri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jagat Puri candidates 2022There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Jagat Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shiv Dutt Kaushik (AAP), Shahnawaz (AIMIM), Raju Sachdeva (BJP), Mustkeen (INC), Gulab Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Jagat PuriS.K. Bagga of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 60. Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Jagat Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Jagat PuriAccording to the delimitation report, Jagat Puri ward has a total population of 76,170 of which 5,932 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.79% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Jagat Puri wardThe following areas are covered under the Jagat Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Aram Park; West Laxmi Market; Brij Puri, New Brij Puri Ext; “Chawla Park, East Chander Nagar, Ganesh Park, Shahi Maszid, Golden Park, Gyan Park, Hazara Park, Indra Park, Ext, Krishna Nagar Block B11, B12, B13, B14, B15, B16, B17, Lakshman Park, Shiv Puri, Shiv Puri Ext, Silver Park;" Ghondli; Khureji Khas Village; Mausam Vihar, Gagan Vihar Ext; New Govind Pura, Ext, Shyam Nagar; Old Govind Pura Ext., Part Of Radhey Shyam Park Ext; Pandit Park Ext; Police Quartar Type - I And Type-Ii Jagat Puri; Radhe Shyam Park Extn; Rasid Market, New Rashid Mkt, Ext; Satnam Park, Shastri Park; Shukh Vihar; West Chander Nagar; Gopal Park; Old Govind Pura; South Anarkali, South Anarkali Extn.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 209. Jagat Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shiv Dutt Kaushik; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 23,35,945; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Shahnawaz; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 4,50,17,760; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Raju Sachdeva; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,96,95,581; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Mustkeen; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 16,27,666; Total liabilities: Rs 5,638.Candidate name: Gulab Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,64,898; Total liabilities: Rs 2,58,726.

Read all the Latest News here