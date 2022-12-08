Jalalpore Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jalalpore seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: R C Patel (BJP), Pradipkumar (AAP), Ranjit Panchal (Munnabhai) (INC), Nausrka Mahammad Shaukatali (SDPI). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67% which is -5.05% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.174 Jalalpore (જલાલપોર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Navsari district of Gujarat. Jalalpore is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Jalalpore election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalalpore election result or click here for compact election results of Jalalpore and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jalalpore go here.

Demographic profile of Jalalpore:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 26.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,36,200 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,20,189 were male and 1,16,003 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalalpore in 2022 is 965 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,288 eligible electors, of which 1,11,379 were male, 1,04,901 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,011 eligible electors, of which 1,02,028 were male, 94980 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalalpore in 2017 was 12. In 2012, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jalalpore:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, R C Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Parimal Nanubhai Patel of INC by a margin of 25,664 which was 16.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, R C Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranjitbhai (Munnabhai) Dahyabhai Panchal of INC by a margin of 17,867 votes which was 12.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 174. Jalalpore Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jalalpore:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jalalpore:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jalalpore are: R C Patel (BJP), Pradipkumar (AAP), Ranjit Panchal (Munnabhai) (INC), Nausrka Mahammad Shaukatali (SDPI).

Voter turnout in Jalalpore:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.05%, while it was 73.12% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.05% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jalalpore went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jalalpore constituency:

Assembly constituency No.174. Jalalpore comprises of the following areas of Navsari district of Gujarat: 1. Jalalpore Taluka. 2. Navsari Taluka (Part) Villages - Asundar, Sarai, Dhaman, Parthan, Vejalpor, Telada, Sarona, Pera, Kurel, Supa, Pinsad, Padgha, Kadipor, Amri, Amadpor, moldhara, Tarsadi, Khergam, Vachharvad, Shahu, Singod, Dandesar, onchi, Virwadi, Dharagiri, Nasilpor, Bhattai, munsad, Vasar, Ambada, ugat, Navapara, Sisodra (Ganesh), Tighra, Arsan.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jalalpore constituency, which are: Choryasi, Bardoli, Mahuva, Navsari, Gandevi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jalalpore:

The geographic coordinates of Jalalpore is: 20°56’29.0"N 72°50’04.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jalalpore

List of candididates contesting from Jalalpore Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: R.C.Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Farming & Aqua Cultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 78.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 21.8 lakh

Candidate name: Pradipkumar

Party: AAP

Age: 33

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 49 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ranjit Panchal (Munnabhai)

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Builder & Land Developer Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 53.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 46.5 crore

Total income: Rs 65 lakh

Candidate name: Nausrka Mahammad Shaukatali

Party: SDPI

Age: 31

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

