Jambusar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jambusar seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Devkishordasji Bhaktisvarupdasji Swami (BJP), Sajidkhan Husenmahammadkhan Rehan (AAP), Jambu Pramodbhai Bhagubhai (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Manilal Bhogilal Pandya (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sanjaybhai Jesangbhai Solanki (INC), Sureshbhai Dahyabhai Parmar (IND), Ismail Ahmad Patel (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67% which is -3.55% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.150 Jambusar (જંબુસર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Bharuch district of Gujarat. Jambusar is part of Bharuch Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Jambusar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jambusar election result or click here for compact election results of Jambusar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jambusar go here.

Demographic profile of Jambusar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,819 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,25,212 were male and 1,16,602 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jambusar in 2022 is 931 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,524 eligible electors, of which 1,16,214 were male, 1,06,304 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,393 eligible electors, of which 1,05,672 were male, 94715 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jambusar in 2017 was 31. In 2012, there were 46 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jambusar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Sanjaybhai Jesangbhai Solanki of INC won in this seat defeating Chhatrasinhji Poojabhai Mori of BJP by a margin of 6,412 which was 4.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chhatrasinhji Pujabhai Mori of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Makwana Kirankumar Laxmanbhai of INC by a margin of 18,730 votes which was 12.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.59% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 150. Jambusar Assembly segment of the 22. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jambusar:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jambusar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jambusar are: Devkishordasji Bhaktisvarupdasji Swami (BJP), Sajidkhan Husenmahammadkhan Rehan (AAP), Jambu Pramodbhai Bhagubhai (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party), Manilal Bhogilal Pandya (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sanjaybhai Jesangbhai Solanki (INC), Sureshbhai Dahyabhai Parmar (IND), Ismail Ahmad Patel (IND).

Voter turnout in Jambusar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.55%, while it was 72.58% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.55% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jambusar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jambusar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.150. Jambusar comprises of the following areas of Bharuch district of Gujarat: 1. Jambusar Taluka. 2. Amod Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jambusar constituency, which are: Padra, Karjan, Vagra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jambusar:

The geographic coordinates of Jambusar is: 22°03’50.8"N 72°48’09.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jambusar

List of candididates contesting from Jambusar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Devkishordasji Bhaktisvarupdasji Swami

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Devotional work & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 71.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 89 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sajidkhan Husenmahammadkhan Rehan

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 35.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jambu Pramodbhai Bhagubhai

Party: Bahujan Republican Socialist Party

Age: 39

Profession: Pvt. Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manilal Bhogilal Pandya

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 68

Profession: Retired & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 66.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 32 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjaybhai Jesangbhai Solanki

Party: INC

Age: 55

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 71 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sureshbhai Dahyabhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ismail Ahmad Patel

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jambusar election result or click here for compact election results of Jambusar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jambusar go here.

Read all the Latest News here