Jamjodhpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Jamjodhpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Chimanbhai Sapariya (BJP), Ahir Hemantbhai Hardasbhai (AAP), Kalaria Chiragbhai Rameshbhai (INC), Pravinbhai Vallabhbhai Patel (IND), Basirbhai Sidikbhai Sama (IND), Ambalal Manjibhai Vavecha (IND), Joshi Amit Babubhai (IND), Abu Umar Shida (IND), Juneja Sabbirbhai Ibrahimbhai (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 65.43% which is -0.63% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.80 Jamjodhpur (જામજોધપુર) (Jam Jodhpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Jamnagar district of Gujarat. Jamjodhpur is part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Jamjodhpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jamjodhpur election result or click here for compact election results of Jamjodhpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jamjodhpur go here.

Demographic profile of Jamjodhpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,526 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,17,042 were male and 1,10,483 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamjodhpur in 2022 is 944 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,05,251 eligible electors, of which 1,07,040 were male, 98211 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,661 eligible electors, of which 95579 were male, 85082 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamjodhpur in 2017 was 125. In 2012, there were 288 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jamjodhpur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kalariya Chiragbhai Rameshbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Chimanbhai Dharamshibhai Sapariya of BJP by a margin of 2,518 which was 1.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.09% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shapriya Chimanbhai Dharamshibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ahir Hardas Karshan Khava of INC by a margin of 28,191 votes which was 20.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 80. Jamjodhpur Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jamjodhpur:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jamjodhpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamjodhpur are: Chimanbhai Sapariya (BJP), Ahir Hemantbhai Hardasbhai (AAP), Kalaria Chiragbhai Rameshbhai (INC), Pravinbhai Vallabhbhai Patel (IND), Basirbhai Sidikbhai Sama (IND), Ambalal Manjibhai Vavecha (IND), Joshi Amit Babubhai (IND), Abu Umar Shida (IND), Juneja Sabbirbhai Ibrahimbhai (SP).

Voter turnout in Jamjodhpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.06%, while it was 75.3% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.63% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jamjodhpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jamjodhpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.80. Jamjodhpur comprises of the following areas of Jamnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Jamjodhpur Taluka. 2. lalpur Taluka. 3. Bhanvad Taluka (Part) Villages - manpar, Jogra, Chokhanda, Bhangol, Bhoria, Kabarka, Shedhakhai, Bodki, Fotdi, Dharagar, Krushnagadh, Vanavad, Katkola.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jamjodhpur constituency, which are: Khambhalia, Jamnagar Rural, Kalavad (SC), Dhoraji, Kutiyana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jamjodhpur:

The geographic coordinates of Jamjodhpur is: 22°04’51.2"N 69°58’55.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jamjodhpur

List of candididates contesting from Jamjodhpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chimanbhai Sapariya

Party: BJP

Age: 67

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Total income: Rs 74.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ahir Hemantbhai Hardasbhai

Party: AAP

Age: 38

Profession: Farmer and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kalaria Chiragbhai Rameshbhai

Party: INC

Age: 45

Profession: Farming and Business, Money Lender

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 58.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 29.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 24 lakh

Candidate name: Pravinbhai Vallabhbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basirbhai Sidikbhai Sama

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Selling Fish

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ambalal Manjibhai Vavecha

Party: IND

Age: 63

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 55150

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 55150

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Joshi Amit Babubhai

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abu Umar Shida

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.7 lakh

Candidate name: Juneja Sabbirbhai Ibrahimbhai

Party: SP

Age: 40

Profession: Mandap Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 62000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 62000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jamjodhpur election result or click here for compact election results of Jamjodhpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jamjodhpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here