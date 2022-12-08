Jawalamukhi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jawalamukhi seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ravinder Singh (BJP), Hoshiar Singh (AAP), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Sanjay Rattan (INC), Sunil Kumar (IND), Atul Kaushal (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 74.07% which is -0.24% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.12 Jawalamukhi (ज्वालामुखी) (Jawalaji) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Jawalamukhi is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Jawalamukhi election result

Demographic profile of Jawalamukhi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 80141 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39355 were male and 39306 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jawalamukhi in 2022 is 999 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 72292 eligible electors, of which 36704 were male, 35588 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 65474 eligible electors, of which 33593 were male, 31881 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jawalamukhi in 2017 was 826. In 2012, there were 1696 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jawalamukhi:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramesh Chand Dhawala of BJP won in this seat defeating Sanjay Rattan of INC by a margin of 6,464 which was 12.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sanjay Rattan of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramesh Chand of BJP by a margin of 4,025 votes which was 8.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 12. Jawalamukhi Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jawalamukhi:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jawalamukhi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Jawalamukhi are: Ravinder Singh (BJP), Hoshiar Singh (AAP), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Sanjay Rattan (INC), Sunil Kumar (IND), Atul Kaushal (IND).

Voter turnout in Jawalamukhi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.31%, while it was 71.59% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.24% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jawalamukhi went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jawalamukhi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.12. Jawalamukhi comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Khundian Tehsil; KC Jawalamukhi, Jawalamukhi Nagar Panchayat, PCs Dohag, Gummer, Bandoli & Kathog of Dehra KC of Dehra Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Jawalamukhi constituency, which are: Dehra, Nagrotam, Sullah, Jaisinghpur, Nadaun. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jawalamukhi:

The geographic coordinates of Jawalamukhi is: 31°52’15.2"N 76°21’25.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jawalamukhi

List of candididates contesting from Jawalamukhi Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ravinder Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 67

Profession: Politics

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 24.4 lakh

Candidate name: Hoshiar Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Retired Principal

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sushil Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 43

Profession: Private Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 29.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjay Rattan

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Advocate & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sunil Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Retired from Indian Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 60.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Atul Kaushal

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Photography Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 29.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jawalamukhi election result or click here for compact election results of Jawalamukhi and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jawalamukhi go here.

