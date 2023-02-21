With only a few months left for the Karnataka assembly elections, the three major parties in the state have intensified their campaigning to lock horns in May. In the meantime, actor and JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy made a special request to some leaders making unflattering comments about cinema. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who inaugurated the JD(S) office in Kollegal in the Chamarajanagara district of Karnataka, said that someone had called the cinema a place of mourning. Speaking at the occasion, Nikhil said that cinema was not a place of mourning but his passion.

Nikhil named Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan as his idols and the reason he decided to act in films. He said that he largely owes his popularity and recognition to movies and said that it was not an easy process to make films. “Making a movie is not that easy. Not only artists but hundreds of technicians work for more than 200 days behind a movie. You get to experience it in just two and a half hours,” he said in his speech at the occasion. He said his dream to work in films came from when his father HD Kumaraswamy had not yet joined films and used to distribute films. “He had an office in Mysore. I grew up watching him distributing films. That is what led me to enter the field of cinema,” he said.

Nikhil also said that almost all the movies he has appeared in have some sort of social message and hence, he requested his political opponents to not attack him, citing his choice of movies and the film industry as a whole.

He also talked about Congress leader N. Chaluvaraya Swamy calling him a newbie in politics. Nikhil said, “I am still a boy in front of him. I don’t have as much experience as him and so I do not want to comment on it. People will judge me in time".

