Jetpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jetpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rathwa Jayantibhai Savjibhai (BJP), Rathwa Radhikaben Amarsinghbhai (AAP), Rathwa Namalabhai (Narendrabhai) Gurjibhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai Rathwa (INC), Varsanbhai Fuljibhai Rathwa (IND), Rathwa Nevsingbhai Chhaganbhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.04% which is -3.28% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.138 Jetpur (જેતપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat. Jetpur is part of Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Jetpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jetpur election result or click here for compact election results of Jetpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jetpur go here.

Demographic profile of Jetpur:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 87.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,71,060 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,952 were male and 1,32,106 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jetpur in 2022 is 951 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,44,930 eligible electors, of which 1,25,961 were male, 1,18,969 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,606 eligible electors, of which 1,12,399 were male, 1,04,207 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jetpur in 2017 was 123. In 2012, there were 64 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jetpur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai of BJP by a margin of 3,052 which was 1.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.58% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rathava Jayantibhai Savajibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rathava Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai of INC by a margin of 4,273 votes which was 2.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 138. Jetpur Assembly segment of the 21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jetpur:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jetpur:

Voter turnout in Jetpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.04%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.32%, while it was 72.54% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.28% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jetpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jetpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.138. Jetpur comprises of the following areas of Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat: 1. Jetpur Pavi Taluka (Part) Villages - lodhan, mesara, Vankol, Sihod, moti Bumdi, Patiya, Nana Butiyapura, mota Butiyapura, Ranbhun, Amalpur, Gadoth, moti Tejavav, Khandivav, Pratapnagar, Shithol, Aniyadri, moti Amrol, Sengpur, Tamboliya, Chudel, Ambadi, Bhensavahi, Suskal, Nani Tejavav, Kukna, Chapargota, Jivanpura, Timbi, Pandhara, Visadi, Dhorivav, Jabugam, Baravad, Harakhpur, Kohivav, Vavdi, majigam, Chhotanagar, Ratanpur, Khandiyakuva, Polanpur, muldhar, Tokarva, Chachak, Simaliya, Tadkachhala, Vanta, Vaddhari, Khadakla, Vadatalav, Gaidiya, Sakhandra, Devmori, Gajra, Bordha, Degla, Pandharva, Sajuli, Nani Amrol, Bandi, Kosum, Deriya, Kalarani, Vantada, Dharoliya (Sakhandra), Kothiya, Sadadhari, Sherpura, Valpari, undva, Haripura, Karsan, Rajpur (Karali), Bhindol, Dharoliya Bhindol, Ambazati, Zab (Sajva), Ghodiyala, Sadhali, Pratappura, Kavara, Chimli, Panibar, Saloj, Ghodaj, mota Amadra (Chhatrali), Chundheli, Kadachhala, Nana Amadra (Chhatrali), Chhatrali, Karali, Thambhla, Sajva, Ambalag, Vankala, Karajvant, Jitnagar, mora Dungari, Navi Rudhi, Ferkuva, Simal Ghoda, Khareda, Bhorda, Nani Vant, Vanadha, Juni Rudhi, Juna Timbarva, Nava Timbarva, Badaliya, Chalamali, moti Vant, Rajvasana, Rajbodeli, un, Navagam, Vadivada, Athavali, mavali, Bhilvaniya, Zoz, unada, untkoi. 2. Kavant Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jetpur constituency, which are: Chhota Udaipur, Sankheda, Halol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh and Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

Map location of Jetpur:

The geographic coordinates of Jetpur is: 22°08’43.8"N 73°57’13.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jetpur

List of candididates contesting from Jetpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rathwa Jayantibhai Savjibhai

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Profession: Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 19.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Rathwa Radhikaben Amarsinghbhai

Party: AAP

Age: 42

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 26.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.7 lakh

Candidate name: Rathwa Namalabhai (Narendrabhai) Gurjibhai

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 39

Profession: Farming/ Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai Rathwa

Party: INC

Age: 66

Profession: Agriculture & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 68.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: Varsanbhai Fuljibhai Rathwa

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 88 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.1 lakh

Candidate name: Rathwa Nevsingbhai Chhaganbhai

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 69

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 20.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 89000

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

