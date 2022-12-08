Jhagadia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jhagadia seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Riteshkumar Ramanbhai Vasava (BJP), Urmilaben Mukeshbhai Bhagat (AAP), Fatesingbhai Chimanbhai Vasava (INC), Vasava Ranjitsinh Ganpatsinh (IND), Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76.2% which is -5.24% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.152 Jhagadia (ઝગડિયા) (Zhagadia ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Bharuch district of Gujarat. Jhagadia is part of Bharuch Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Jhagadia election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jhagadia election result or click here for compact election results of Jhagadia and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jhagadia go here.

Demographic profile of Jhagadia:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 69.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,902 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,31,401 were male and 1,27,494 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jhagadia in 2022 is 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,32,305 eligible electors, of which 1,19,097 were male, 1,13,206 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,013 eligible electors, of which 1,08,079 were male, 1,00,930 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhagadia in 2017 was 44. In 2012, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jhagadia:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh of BTP won in this seat defeating Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava of BJP by a margin of 48,948 which was 25.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BTP had a vote share of 59.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat beating Vasava Balubhai Chhotubhai of INC by a margin of 13,304 votes which was 7.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 152. Jhagadia Assembly segment of the 22. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jhagadia:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jhagadia:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jhagadia are: Riteshkumar Ramanbhai Vasava (BJP), Urmilaben Mukeshbhai Bhagat (AAP), Fatesingbhai Chimanbhai Vasava (INC), Vasava Ranjitsinh Ganpatsinh (IND), Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh (IND).

Voter turnout in Jhagadia:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.44%, while it was 81.41% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.24% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jhagadia went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jhagadia constituency:

Assembly constituency No.152. Jhagadia comprises of the following areas of Bharuch district of Gujarat: 1. Jhagadia Taluka. 2. Valia Taluka.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jhagadia constituency, which are: Bharuch, Vagra, Karjan, Nandod, Dediyapada, Mangrol, Ankleshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jhagadia:

The geographic coordinates of Jhagadia is: 21°39’54.0"N 73°16’03.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jhagadia

List of candididates contesting from Jhagadia Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Riteshkumar Ramanbhai Vasava

Party: BJP

Age: 46

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 56.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Urmilaben Mukeshbhai Bhagat

Party: AAP

Age: 46

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 80.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Fatesingbhai Chimanbhai Vasava

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 12

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 35 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 63.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 84 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.4 lakh

Candidate name: Vasava Ranjitsinh Ganpatsinh

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Nil

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh

Party: IND

Age: 77

Profession: Farming & Politics

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 0

