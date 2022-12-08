Jhalod Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jhalod seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Maheshbhai Somjibhai Bhuriya (BJP), Anilbhai Somabhai Garasiya (AAP), Mansukhbhai Ratanbhai Katara (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Miteshbhai Kalabhai Garasiya (INC), Mohanbhai Parsingbhai Sangada (IND), Harichandra Shashikantbhai Mahida (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.96% which is -9.86% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.130 Jhalod (ઝાલોદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Dahod district of Gujarat. Jhalod is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Jhalod election result

Demographic profile of Jhalod:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 89.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,71,793 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,36,092 were male and 1,35,697 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jhalod in 2022 is 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,24,394 eligible electors, of which 1,13,461 were male, 1,10,933 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,890 eligible electors, of which 99137 were male, 96753 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhalod in 2017 was 67. In 2012, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jhalod:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai of INC won in this seat defeating Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai of BJP by a margin of 25,410 which was 16.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.19% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Garasiya Miteshbhai Kalabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vaghela Bhavsingbhai Ditabhai of BJP by a margin of 40,073 votes which was 30.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 130. Jhalod Assembly segment of the 19. Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat defeating Katara Babubhai Khimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jhalod:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jhalod:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jhalod are: Maheshbhai Somjibhai Bhuriya (BJP), Anilbhai Somabhai Garasiya (AAP), Mansukhbhai Ratanbhai Katara (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Miteshbhai Kalabhai Garasiya (INC), Mohanbhai Parsingbhai Sangada (IND), Harichandra Shashikantbhai Mahida (IND).

Voter turnout in Jhalod:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.82%, while it was 67.62% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.86% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jhalod went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jhalod constituency:

Assembly constituency No.130. Jhalod comprises of the following areas of Dahod district of Gujarat: Jhalod Taluka (Part) Villages - Garadu, Dhavadiya, Bambela, Rajadiya, Kheda, Amba Jharan, Thunthi Kankasiya, mahudi, Chhasiya, Ghensva, maghanisar, Hadmat Khunta, Kharsana, Anvarpura, Sitavatli, Rajpur, Velpura, Kaliya Talav, mun Khosla, Shankarpura, Fulpura, Timachi, Rampura, Raypura, Gamdi, Jafarpura, Chitrodiya, Devjini Sarasvani, Kalajini Sarsavani, Jetpur, melaniya, Therka, Vagela, Ghodiya, Khakhariya, Nansalai, Bajarvada, Sarmariya, Varod, Sampoi, Tandi, Raniyar Kanbi, Paniya, Chakaliya, Pethapur, mudaheda, lilva Pokar, Raniyar Inami, lilva Thakor, Nime Varod, Kuni, Simaliya, Kharvani, Vankol, limdi, lilva Deva, malvasi, Piplod, Kankara Kuva, Kachaldhara, Chatka, Dhola Khakhara, Kotda, Sabli, Raliyati Bhura, Parthampur, Rupakheda, Karath, Nani Handi, Pareva, Pipaliya, Dungri, Thala (limdi), mundha, Golana, Suthar Vasa, Amba, Bilwani, moti Handi, Dageriya, Vasti, Pavdi (Inami), mirakhedi, Kaligam (Inami), Kaligam (Gujar), Dhara Dungar, Tadhagola, Dantiya, Raliati Gujjar, Gultora, Tatariya, Sharda, Chhayan, Jhalod (m).

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jhalod constituency, which are: Fatepura, Dahod, Limkheda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Banswara district of Rajasthan and Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

Map location of Jhalod:

The geographic coordinates of Jhalod is: 23°02’27.2"N 74°12’19.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jhalod

List of candididates contesting from Jhalod Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Maheshbhai Somjibhai Bhuriya

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Agriculture, Animal husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 65.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Candidate name: Anilbhai Somabhai Garasiya

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Pvt. Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 51.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 32.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 18.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mansukhbhai Ratanbhai Katara

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 27

Profession: Study and Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60396

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Miteshbhai Kalabhai Garasiya

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 45.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mohanbhai Parsingbhai Sangada

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 32000

Immovable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harichandra Shashikantbhai Mahida

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

