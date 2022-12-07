Jhilmil ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.216

Ward No.216 Jhilmil (झ‍िलम‍िल) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Shahdara Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Jhilmil went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Jhilmil corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Jhilmil ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Jhilmil was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jhilmil candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Jhilmil ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Avdhesh Kumar Chaubey (AAP), Pankaj Luthra (BJP), Maheshwar Singh (BSP), Puneet Manchanda (INC), Kapil Mehta (IND), Shekhar (IND), Santosh Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of Jhilmil

Ram Niwas Goel of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 62. Shahdara Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Jhilmil is a part.

Demographic profile of Jhilmil

According to the delimitation report, Jhilmil ward has a total population of 68,555 of which 11,476 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.74% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Jhilmil ward

The following areas are covered under the Jhilmil ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bara Thakur Dwara, Keshri Mohalla, Esi Hospital, Janta Colony Mukesh Nagar Blk 24 To 30, Jwala Nagar 1 Peer Baba, Jwala Nagar 3 Cremation Ground, Pandav Road Jawala Nagar Ii, Jhilmil Colony Block C, D, E, Dda Flats, Maharathi Colony, Mahavir Gali Post Office, Mohalla Ganga Ram, Rajeev Camp, Gurai Mohalla, Mewa Ganj, Shiva Ganj Vishwa Karma Nagara, Vivek Vikar Phase 2; Block C 65-74 Garrage, Shivanika Interprises L.P.G Store, Vivekanand Auditoriam - Nt Qtrs, Tech Qtrs, Class Ivth Qtrs D.D.A Office, L.P.G. Store, Principal Residance, E.S.I Hospital Block A, Block C, Block D, Jhilmil Colony Block D Including Park, Shyam Sewa Qtrs, C.G.H.S. Jhilmil Colony; From Station To Circular Road B.S.E.S Transfarmer Janta Colony Near Boundry Of Railway Track Vatanary Hospital, Janta Colony Mukesh Nagar Block No. 24 -30, And Ramlila Ground; “Jawala Nagar I Peer Baba, Jawala Nagar Iiird Creamnation Ground, Jhilmil Road Gali No.1 Indra Park Gali No.2, Gali Hari Mandir Behind Indra-Park Jhilmil Road, Jawala Nagar Pal Gali Chowk Circular Road, Vatsalaya Mandir Marg Charch Road, New Adresh Coaching, Jawala Nagar Chowk Jhilmil Road;" Jhilmil Colony Block C, School And Tample; Jhilmil Colony Block D Including Park; Jhilmil Colony Block E, Block - F Including Park And Police Station; “Jhilmil D.D.A Flats Including Ess Pump House And Park ( A, B, C, D, E), Including S.S. School And Tubel Park;" Rajeev Camp, Krishna Market; Shiva Khand Vishkarma Nagar; Vishkarma Nagar Partap Khand; Vivek Vihar Phase Ii, Block A, Jhilmil Colony Mandir And School Block A; Vivek Vihar Vishkarma Nagar Partap Khand, M.I.G. Flats, Hanuman Tamle, Jagan Nath Tample; “Aradhak Nagar,, Rajeev Camp, Near Jhil Mil Ind. Area,, Sonia Gandhi Camp, Near Jhil Mil Ind. Area,;" Balmiki Basti, Jhil Mil, Block -B, A, T Huts; Damodar Park, Industrial Area, Jhil Mil, Friends Colony, Industrial Area, Jhil Mil; Dr. Ambedkar Colony, Jhil Mil Ind. Area,; Govind Khand, Vishwaakarma Nagar; Jhil Mil Block -A; Jhil Mil Block -B,; Vivek Vihar, Block -A, Phase -I, Janta Quarter; Vivek Vihar, Block -B, Phase -I; Vivek Vihar, Block -C, Phase -I.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 216. Jhilmil ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Avdhesh Kumar Choubey; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,84,77,833; Total liabilities: Rs 6,38,134.

Candidate name: Pankaj Luthra; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,50,03,210; Total liabilities: Rs 83,67,090.

Candidate name: Maheshwar Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,88,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Puneet Manchanda; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,54,70,148; Total liabilities: Rs 94,99,299.

Candidate name: Kapil Mehta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 16,04,000; Total liabilities: Rs 25,00,000.

Candidate name: Santosh Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 28,50,200; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shekhar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,78,433; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

