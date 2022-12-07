Joharipur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.240

Ward No.240 Joharipur (जोहरीपुर) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Gokalpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Joharipur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Joharipur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Joharipur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Joharipur was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Joharipur candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Joharipur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Roshan Lal (AAP), Rajkumar (BJP), Anamika (BSP), Munesh Kumar (INC), Rajnish (IND).

MLA and MP of Joharipur

Surendra Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 68. Gokalpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Joharipur is a part.

Demographic profile of Joharipur

According to the delimitation report, Joharipur ward has a total population of 71,269 of which 21,411 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 30.04% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Joharipur ward

The following areas are covered under the Joharipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chaman Park; Adarsh Gali Joharipur Ct, Ambedkar Vihar Joharipur Ct, Bhogalia Gali Joharipur Ct, East Jawahar Nagar Joharipur Ct, Gautam Gali Joharipur Ct, Gurjar Mohalla Joharipur, Dagarpur Mohalla Joharipur Ct, Joharipur Extn. Ct, Joharipur Village. Ct, Kanahiya Vihar Joharipur Ct, Khazani Nagara Joharipur Ct, Mata Wali Gali Joharipur Ct, Ram Mohalla Joharipur Ct, Ram Vihar Joharipur Ct, Rst Enclave Kardam Farm Joharipur Ct; Ambedkar Colony Joharipur Ct, Ambedkar Vihar Joharipur Ct; Indira Vihar Joharipur Ct; Jagdamba Colony Joharipur Ct; Tunda Nagar Joharipur Ct; Bhagirathi Vihar Block-A, Bhagirathi Vihar Block-C, Bhagirathi Vihar Block-E, Bhagirathi Vihar Block-B, Bhagirathi Vihar Block-D, Bhagirathi Vihar Block-F, Bhagirathi Vihar Block-G.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 240. Joharipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Roshan Lal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 47,91,834; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,41,56,016; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anamika; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,11,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Munesh Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,67,000; Total liabilities: Rs 5,30,000.

Candidate name: Rajnish; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 76,94,690; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here