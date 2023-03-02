Jowai Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Jowai seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Wailadmiki Shylla (NPP), Moonlight Pariat (UDP), Daniel Dann (INC), Awhai Andrew Shullai (TMC), Allan Keith Suchiang (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 85.95% which is -3.17% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.2 Jowai (Jwai) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Jowai is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jowai election result or click here for compact election results of Jowai and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jowai go here.

Demographic profile of Jowai:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 94.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.46%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 40,546 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,126 were male and 21,420 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jowai in 2023 is 1120 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 34,620 eligible electors, of which 16,303 were male, 18,317 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,915 eligible electors, of which 13,540 were male, 15,375 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jowai in 2018 was 15. In 2013, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jowai:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Wailadmiki Shylla of NPP won in this seat defeating Moonlight Pariat of UDP by a margin of 1,303 which was 4.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 32.81% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Roytre Christopher Laloo of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Moonlight Pariat of IND by a margin of 679 votes which was 2.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 2. Jowai Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jowai:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jowai:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Jowai are: Wailadmiki Shylla (NPP), Moonlight Pariat (UDP), Daniel Dann (INC), Awhai Andrew Shullai (TMC), Allan Keith Suchiang (BJP).

Voter turnout in Jowai:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.95%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.12%, while it was 90.2% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.17% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jowai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Jowai constituency:

Assembly constituency No.2. Jowai comprises of the following areas of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Sohmynting, 4 Thadlaskein and 7 Ialong G.S. Circles of Thadlaskein C.D. Block and 2. Jowai (m).

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Jowai constituency, which are: Nartiang, Raliang, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Mawryngkneng, Mawkynrew. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Jowai:

The geographic coordinates of Jowai is: 25°29’08.5"N 92°12’30.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jowai

List of candidates contesting from Jowai Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wailadmiki Shylla

Party: NPP

Age: 31

Gender: Male

Profession: Member of Legislative Assembly

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Moonlight Pariat

Party: UDP

Age: 60

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex - Member of District Council, JHADC

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Daniel Dann

Party: INC

Age: 61

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Government Service

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 48.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Awhai Andrew Shullai

Party: TMC

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician / Member of District Council (MDC) from Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), Jowai

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Allan Keith Suchiang

Party: BJP

Age: 56

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Superintending Engineer (Projects) MePDCL, Shillong

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

