Jubbal-Kotkhai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.65 Jubbal-Kotkhai (जुब्बल कोटखाई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Jubbal-Kotkhai is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Jubbal-Kotkhai election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jubbal-Kotkhai election result or click here for compact election results of Jubbal-Kotkhai and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jubbal-Kotkhai go here.

Demographic profile of Jubbal-Kotkhai:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 73362 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 36306 were male and 36884 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jubbal-Kotkhai in 2022 is 1016 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 67289 eligible electors, of which 33636 were male, 33653 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 64121 eligible electors, of which 32375 were male, 31746 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jubbal-Kotkhai in 2017 was 95. In 2012, there were 270 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jubbal-Kotkhai:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Narinder Bragta of BJP won in this seat defeating Rohit Thakur of INC by a margin of 1,062 which was 1.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rohit Thakur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Narinder Bragta of BJP by a margin of 9,095 votes which was 17.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 65. Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jubbal-Kotkhai:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jubbal-Kotkhai:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Jubbal-Kotkhai are: Chetan Singh Bragta (BJP), Shrikant Chauhan (AAP), Ram Pal (BSP), Vishal Shankta (CPI(M)), Rohit Thakur (INC), Suman Kadam (IND).

Voter turnout in Jubbal-Kotkhai:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.3%, while it was 79.18% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.02% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jubbal-Kotkhai went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency:

Assembly constituency No.65. Jubbal-Kotkhai comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: Jubbal Tehsil; Kotkhai Tehsil & Tikkar Sub-Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency, which are: Theog, Rampur, Chopal, Rohru. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Dehradun and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand.

Map location of Jubbal-Kotkhai:

The geographic coordinates of Jubbal-Kotkhai is: 31°06’22.3"N 77°35’44.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jubbal-Kotkhai

List of candididates contesting from Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chetan Singh Bragta

Party: BJP

Age: 45

Profession: Self Employed & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Total income: Rs 76.4 lakh

Candidate name: Shrikant Chauhan

Party: AAP

Age: 38

Profession: Agriculture & Horticulture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 92.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ram Pal

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vishal Shankta

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 51

Profession: Horticulturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4 crore

Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rohit Thakur

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Horticulturist & Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Total income: Rs 63.9 lakh

Candidate name: Suman Kadam

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Human Right Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 52275

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 52275

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

