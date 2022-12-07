Kabir Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.234

Ward No.234 Kabir Nagar (कबीर नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Babarpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kabir Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kabir Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kabir Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kabir Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kabir Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Kabir Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sazid (AAP), Vinod Kumar Gupta (BJP), Zarif (INC), Ekramul Hasan (IND).

MLA and MP of Kabir Nagar

Gopal Rai of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 67. Babarpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kabir Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Kabir Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Kabir Nagar ward has a total population of 54,811 of which 4,070 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.43% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kabir Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Kabir Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kardam Pur; Kabir Nagar; Vijay Park; West Babar Pur And Sudama Puri; Babarpur Ct C Block Kabir Nagar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 234. Kabir Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sazid; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,76,883; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vinod Kumar Gupta; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,31,16,032; Total liabilities: Rs 42,00,000.

Candidate name: Zarif; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,25,47,029; Total liabilities: Rs 1,52,45,800.

Candidate name: Ekram Ul Hasan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,65,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

