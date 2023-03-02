Kailashahar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kailashahar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tinku Roy (BJP), Ranjan Singha (TMP), Krishnendu Choudhury (CPM), Bidyut Bikas Sinha (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 81.54% which is -4.85% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.53 Kailashahar (কৈলাশহর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Unakoti district of Tripura. Kailashahar is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Kailashahar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kailashahar election result or click here for compact election results of Kailashahar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kailashahar go here.

Demographic profile of Kailashahar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 50958 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,541 were male and 25,417 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kailashahar in 2023 is 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 46083 eligible electors, of which 23,316 were male, 22,767 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41722 eligible electors, of which 21,176 were male, 20,546 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kailashahar in 2018 was 25. In 2013, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kailashahar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Moboshar Ali of CPM won in this seat defeating Nitish De of BJP by a margin of 4834 which was 11.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 44.55% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Birajit Sinha of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Moboshar Ali of CPM by a margin of 485 votes which was 1.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 53. Kailashahar Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kailashahar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kailashahar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Kailashahar are: Tinku Roy (BJP), Ranjan Singha (TMP), Krishnendu Choudhury (CPM), Bidyut Bikas Sinha (TMC).

Voter turnout in Kailashahar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.54%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.39%, while it was 91.27% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.85% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kailashahar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kailashahar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.53. Kailashahar comprises of the following areas of Unakoti district of Tripura: Tilagaon Tehsil; and Kailasahar Nagar Panchayat and Ichabpur mouzas in Kailasahar Tehsil in Kailasahar Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Kailashahar constituency, which are: Fatikroy, Chandipur, Jubarajnagar, Pencharthal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Kailashahar:

The geographic coordinates of Kailashahar is: 24°19’50.9"N 92°02’17.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kailashahar

List of candidates contesting from Kailashahar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Moboshar Ali

Party: BJP

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 24.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Md. Abdul Matin

Party: TMC

Age: 37

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work/Cultivation

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 9.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jahangir Ali

Party: NCPI

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Birajit Sinha

Party: INC

Age: 71

Gender: Male

Profession: Agriculture & Engaged in Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 12.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.6 lakh

