Kakrola Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.123

Ward No.123 Kakrola (ककरोला) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Matiala Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kakrola went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kakrola corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kakrola ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kakrola was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kakrola candidates 2022

There are a total of 10 contestants in the fray from Kakrola ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sudesh Kumar (AAP), Pawan Tomar (BJP), Shiv Prasad Sah (BSP), Indrawati Singh (INC), Kumkum (IND), Ashok Gahlot (IND), Arun Kumar Chauhan (IND), Mahesh Kumar (IND), Reeta (IND), Ramesh Kumar Singh (JDU).

MLA and MP of Kakrola

Gulab Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 34. Matiala Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kakrola is a part.

Demographic profile of Kakrola

According to the delimitation report, Kakrola ward has a total population of 65,930 of which 10,503 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.93% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kakrola ward

The following areas are covered under the Kakrola ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ct Nangli Sakrawati, Ranaji Enclave; Dwarka Jjcolony Sec 16 A Pkt Iil Block, F Block, E Block; “Dwarka, Sec 16 A J J Colony Pkt 3, Block-M, K, Q, L, P, O;" Dwarka Dp Flat Sec 16 A, B Pkt 1, Dwarka Jyoti Kunj Crpf Complex Sec 16 B Pkt Ii; Dwarka Kautilva Aptt. Dda Mig Flats Sec 14; Dwarka Netaji Subash Aptt. Sec 13 Pkt-I, Dwarka Nlu, J Academy, Ipb, Mall; Dwarka Radhika Aptt. Dda Lig Flats Sec 14; Dwarka Shivani Enclave; “Kakrola, Shyam Vihar Kak., Kakrola, Bharat Vihar, Kakrola Ambika Enclace;" Kakrola Bajaj Enclave, Kakrola Suraj Vihar; Kakrola Hari Vihar; Kakrola Kak. Chandra Park And Shiv Park, Matiala Shri Chand Park; Kakrola Kak. Housing Complex, Kakrola Patel Garden; Kakrola Kak. Mohit Nagar; Kakrola Kak.Vill, Duggal Farm; Kakrola Nand Vihar; Kakrola Tara Nagar, Kakrola Vikas Vihar; Old Palam Road Raju Extn.; Block B J.J. Colony Sector-15 Dwarka; J.J Colony Sector-15 Dwarka.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 123. Kakrola ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sudesh Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,19,28,281; Total liabilities: Rs 5,21,100.

Candidate name: Pawan Tomar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 24,15,173; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shiv Prasad Sah; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,63,82,467; Total liabilities: Rs 1,05,000.

Candidate name: Indrawati Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,07,99,915; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Arun Kumar Chauhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,91,32,000; Total liabilities: Rs 5,00,000.

Candidate name: Ashok Gahlot; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 55,28,000; Total liabilities: Rs 64,000.

Candidate name: Kumkum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,63,41,221; Total liabilities: Rs 94,17,006.

Candidate name: Mahesh Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,14,78,043; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Reeta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: ; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ramesh Kumar Singh; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,41,16,904; Total liabilities: Rs 9,61,027.

