Kalkaji ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.175

Ward No.175 Kalkaji (कालकाजी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Kalkaji Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kalkaji went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kalkaji corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kalkaji ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kalkaji was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kalkaji candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Kalkaji ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shivani Chauhan (AAP), Yogita Singh (BJP), Narinder Kaur Captain (INC), Punam Singh (JDU).

MLA and MP of Kalkaji

Atishi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 51. Kalkaji Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kalkaji is a part.

Demographic profile of Kalkaji

According to the delimitation report, Kalkaji ward has a total population of 45,038 of which 3,016 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.7% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kalkaji ward

The following areas are covered under the Kalkaji ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Nehru Place Fire Station, Staff Qtrs; Cr Park (Near Main Road Kalkaji ) Pocket 40; Kalkaji Block A, B, C, D, E, F; Kalkaji Block A, B, C, D, E, F, Kalkaji Extn.; Kalkaji Block A, B, C, D, E, F, Nehru Apartment; Kalkaji Extn.; Nehru Enclave Block C, R; Nehru Place Fire Station, Staff Qtrs; Pdtc Hostel Staff Qtr; Shyam Nagar, Prakash Mohalla; South Park Apartment; Govind Puri Ext.(Bhoomihin Camp), Govind Puri(Ext.); Amichand Khand, Amichand Khand; Balmukund Khand,; Giri Nagar, Tilak Khand, Amichand Khand, Manav Kalyan Camp; Kalka Ji, Block G, K, Sarvodaya Camp, (Giri Nagar) T-Huts; Kalkaji Block A, B, C, D, E, F; Kalkaji Block G, K, Sarvodaya Camp(Giri Nagar) T-Huts; Kalkaji Sudhar Camp(T-Huts); Rampuri Block - H, L, Deshbandhu Appt.; Rampuri Kalkaji, Block N, Rp, J, M, K; Subhash Khand.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 175. Kalkaji ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivani Chauhan; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 45,67,005; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Yogita Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,28,24,378; Total liabilities: Rs 10,00,000.

Candidate name: Narinder Kaur Captain; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,84,25,367; Total liabilities: Rs 9,44,302.

Candidate name: Punam Singh; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 8,09,067; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here