Kalol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Kalol seat in Gujarat. A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Thakor Laxmanji Punjaji (Bakaji) (BJP), Hitendrabhai Parejiya (Patel) (Aadi Bharat Party), Kantiji Atmaram Thakor (Jagirdar) (AAP), Mahendrabhai Valjibhai Solanki (BSP), Thakor Bhupatsinh Khodaji (Garvi Gujarat Party), Baldevji Chanduji Thakor (INC), Upasak Mahendrasheel Somabhai (B R P ) (IND), Thakor Popatji Amaji (IND), Thakor Ramsangji Kantiji (IND), Patel Rajnikant Ambalal (Bachukaka) (IND), Prajapati Kanaiyalal Keshavlal (Kanubhai) (IND), Vaghela Rameshbhai Devjibhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.5% which is -1.01% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.38 Kalol (કલોલ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. Kalol is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Kalol election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalol election result or click here for compact election results of Kalol and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kalol go here.

Demographic profile of Kalol:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,084 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,27,459 were male and 1,20,622 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalol in 2022 is 946 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,24,175 eligible electors, of which 1,15,720 were male, 1,08,453 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,273 eligible electors, of which 97281 were male, 89987 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalol in 2017 was 48. In 2012, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kalol:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Baldevji Chanduji Thakor of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Atulbhai K Patel of BJP by a margin of 7,965 which was 4.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thakor Baldevji Chanduji of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Atulbhai Kalidas Patel of BJP by a margin of 343 votes which was 0.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 38. Kalol Assembly segment of the 6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah of BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat defeating Dr C J Chavda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kalol:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kalol:

Voter turnout in Kalol:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.51%, while it was 76.44% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.01% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kalol went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kalol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.38. Kalol comprises of the following areas of Gandhinagar district of Gujarat: Kalol Taluka (Part) Villages - Bhavpura, Kantha, Nava, Golthara, Nardipur, mokhasan, Dingucha, Pansar, Bhadol, Dhamasna, Isand, Vadavsvami, Bileshvarpura, Dhanot, Chhatral, ola, Arsodiya, Pratappura, Piyaj, Borisana, Dhanaj, Palsana, Sherisa, Ramnagar, Vansajada, Bhoyan moti, Sabaspur, usmanabad, Ganpatpura, Jaspur, Dantali, Vadsar, Karoli, Hajipur, Bhimasan, Jethlaj, Khatraj, Sanavad, Santej, Rakanpur, Ranchhodpura, Nasmed, Adhana, mulasana, Vayana, Vansajada Dhedia, unali, Rancharada, Nandoli, Palodiya, Chhatral (INA), Kalol (INA), Saij , Kalol (m).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kalol constituency, which are: Kadi (SC), Mansa, Gandhinagar North, Gandhinagar South, Ghatlodia, Sanand. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kalol:

The geographic coordinates of Kalol is: 22°38’58.2"N 73°41’07.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kalol

List of candididates contesting from Kalol Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Thakor Laxmanji Punjaji (Bakaji)

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: L P Jewellers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 67.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 11.7 crore

Total income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Candidate name: Hitendrabhai Parejiya (Patel)

Party: Aadi Bharat Party

Age: 53

Profession: Neelam Enterprises & Engineering Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Kantiji Atmaram Thakor (Jagirdar)

Party: AAP

Age: 62

Profession: Agriculture & Only Land Real Estate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 43.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 32.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahendrabhai Valjibhai Solanki

Party: BSP

Age: 63

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 37.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 83 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.2 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Bhupatsinh Khodaji

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 50

Profession: Advocate and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 83.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 62.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Baldevji Chanduji Thakor

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry & Social Worker Income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 11.5 crore

Total income: Rs 23.9 lakh

Candidate name: Upasak Mahendrasheel Somabhai (B.R.P.)

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Building Construction(Contractor)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 54.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Popatji Amaji

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Farming And Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 99.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 90 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Ramsangji Kantiji

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Farming And Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Rajnikant Ambalal (Bachukaka)

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: Farming and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Total income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Candidate name: Prajapati Kanaiyalal Keshavlal (Kanubhai)

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghela Rameshbhai Devjibhai

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Business (Contractor)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 47000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 47000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

