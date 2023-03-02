Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Jayanti Deb Barma (IPFT), Jappu Debbarma (IND), Dilip Debbarma (CPM), Archana Urang (IND), Animesh Debbarma (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.8% which is -1.88% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.27 Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar (কল্যাণপুর-প্রমোদেনগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Khowai district of Tripura. Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar go here.

Demographic profile of Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 32.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44597 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,450 were male and 22,147 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar in 2023 is 987 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42195 eligible electors, of which 21,470 were male, 20,725 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39172 eligible electors, of which 19,932 were male, 19,240 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar in 2018 was 117. In 2013, there were 55 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Pinaki Das Chowdhury of BJP won in this seat defeating Manindra Chandra Das of CPM by a margin of 3141 which was 7.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.58% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manindra Chandra Das of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Kajal Chandra Das of INC by a margin of 3780 votes which was 10.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 53.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 27. Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar are: Jayanti Deb Barma (IPFT), Jappu Debbarma (IND), Dilip Debbarma (CPM), Archana Urang (IND), Animesh Debbarma (TMP).

Voter turnout in Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.68%, while it was 93.87% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.88% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.27. Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar comprises of the following areas of Khowai district of Tripura: Kalyanpur Tehsil; maharanipur, uttar Ghilatali and Dakshin Pramodenagar mouzas in maharanipur Tehsil; Chebri mouza in laxminarayanpur Tehsil; Durgapur and Shantinagar mouzas in Durgapur Tehsil; Dakshin maharani and Ghilatali mouzas in Krishnapur Tehsil; and Kamalnagar mouza in moharchhara Tehsil in Khowai Sub-Division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar constituency, which are: Simna, Mandaibazar, Ramchandraghat, Khowai, Asharambari, Teliamura, Krishnapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar:

The geographic coordinates of Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar is: 23°56’30.1"N 91°37’38.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar

List of candidates contesting from Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pinaki Das Chowdhury

Party: BJP

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 36.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Nagendra Chandra Shil

Party: IND

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Small Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1200

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manindra Chandra Das

Party: CPM

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker and Pensioner

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 22.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manihar Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 52

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service / Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

