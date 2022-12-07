Kalyanpuri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.195

Ward No.195 Kalyanpuri (कल्‍याणपुरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Kondli Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kalyanpuri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kalyanpuri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kalyanpuri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kalyanpuri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kalyanpuri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Kalyanpuri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dhirender Kumar Bunty Gautam (AAP), Raj Kumar Dhillo (BJP), Ram Dhan (BSP), Bhola Singh (INC), Nisha Prabha (IND).

MLA and MP of Kalyanpuri

Kuldeep Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 56. Kondli Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kalyanpuri is a part.

Demographic profile of Kalyanpuri

According to the delimitation report, Kalyanpuri ward has a total population of 87,375 of which 34,937 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 39.99% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kalyanpuri ward

The following areas are covered under the Kalyanpuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kalyan Puri, B.No-13; Kalyan Puri, B.No-13, Kalyan Puri, Blk-17; Kalyan Puri, B.No-14; Kalyan Puri, Blk No-20,; Kalyan Puri, Blk No-21; Kalyan Puri, Blk-15; Kalyan Puri, Blk-16; Kalyan Puri, Blk-17; Kalyan Puri, Blk-17, J.J.Colony, Indira Camp; Kalyan Puri, Blk-19; Kalyan Puri, Block -18, , Indira Camp; Kalyan Puri, Block No-11; Kalyan Puri, Block No-12; Khichri Pur, Block-01, 2; “Gazi Pur Dairy Farm Gali No 6, 7, 8, 3, 4, 5, Dda Flat, T- Hut;" “Gazi Pur Dairy Farm Gali No 6, 7, 8, 3, 4, 5, Dda Flat, T- Hut, Gharoli C, D Block;" Gharoli C, D Block; Khichripur Block -3; Khichripur Block No. 9; Kondli Ct Vill .Kondli, Kondli Ct Kondli Block C-E-F; Kalyan Puri, B.No-14; Khichri Pur Colony Block No. 4, 5; Khichri Purcononly Block No. 10; Khichripur Block No. 9.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 195. Kalyanpuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dhirender Kumar Bunty Gautam; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 26,61,714; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar Dhillo; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 34,849; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Dhan; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 87,15,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Bhola Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 14,20,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nisha Prabha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,29,84,523; Total liabilities: Rs 32,50,000.

