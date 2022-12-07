Kamla Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.69

Ward No.69 Kamla Nagar (कमला नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Model Town Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kamla Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kamla Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kamla Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kamla Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kamla Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Kamla Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kiran Gupta Sethi (AAP), Renu Aggarwal (BJP), Ashima Gandhi (INC), Mamta (IND).

MLA and MP of Kamla Nagar

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 18. Model Town Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Kamla Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Kamla Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Kamla Nagar ward has a total population of 61,009 of which 6,774 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.1% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kamla Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Kamla Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Block No A (Kamla Nagar) Premnath Sharma Marg (South), Lala Raghunath Sahay Marg (East), Mandela Road, Girija Devi Marg, Arya Samaj Marg, G.T Amba Road; Dharpura Lodgefashi Building, Ghanta Gharchimney Wala Katra; “Dharpura Lodgefashi Building, Ghanta Gharchimney Wala Katra, Gulabi Bagh South, Dda Flats, East Dda Flats Gulabi Bagh And In North Mcd Staff Quarter, Gulabi Bagh Type Iii, Type Iv, Type Iind, Roshanara Bagh, Guru Hanuman Marg, Jhuggi, Shakti Nagar, Shakti Nagar Block 16, 19, 10, 27, 28, 33, 30, 24, 18, 38, 14, 13, 39, 17, 20, 40, 25, 26, 23 Near Jammu Parsad Jain Marg;" “Gulabi Bagh South, Dda Flats, East Dda Flats Gulabi Bagh And In North Mcd Staff Quarter, Gulabi Bagh Type Iii, Type Iv, Type Iind;" Jawahar Nagar (Ua Block), Near Malka Ganj Park; Jawahar Nagar (Ub Block); Kamla Nagar - A Block, Mandella Road; Kamla Nagar Block-D Maharaja Aggarsain Marg Near Gol Chakkar Chahdda Junction Restaurant Best; Kamla Nagar - F; Kamla Nagar Block G; Kamla Nagar E Block,, Near Mandell Park Near Maharaja Aggressain Marg; “Kamla Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Garden, Jaipuria Mills, Bikaner Factory Chanderwal Road, Jai Peer Baba Mandir.;" Kamla Nagar, Kohlapur Road Jain, Mandir Jaipuria Building Chandrawal Road,; New Chandrawal, Gali No 4, 5, 6, 7 Near Kohla Pur Road (Gurudwara (Jawahar Nagar); Prem Nagar, Shakti Nagar Gali No-1, 2, North-Premnath Sharma Marg; Roshanara Bagh, Guru Hanuman Marg, Jhuggi; “Shakti Nagar, Shakti Nagar Block 16, 19, 10, 27, 28, 33, 30, 24, 18, 38, 14, 13, 39, 17, 20, 40, 25, 26, 23 Near Jammu Parsad Jain Marg;" Sindhora Kala, Bhagwan Dass Aahata, Akhare Wali Gali, Sindhara Kalan Village, Chowki; Singh Sabha Road; Sri Nagar Colony:; “Rana Pratap Bagh Block D, D-1, D-2, D-3, D-4, D-5, D-6, D-10, D-12, D-14;" “Rana Pratap Bagh Block C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5C-6 C-6C-7 C-8 C-9;" Rana Pratap Bagh Block G Block F; Rana Pratap Bagh Block H; “Rana Pratap Bagh Block No A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5, A-6, A-7, A-8, A-9, A-10, A-11, A-12, A-13, A-14, A-15, A-16, A-17, A-18, A-19, A-20;" “Rana Pratap Bagh Block No B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4, B-5, B-6, B-7, B-8, B-9, B-10, B;" Roop Nagar Block 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 Police Staff Quarters, Block A, B, C; Vir Jain Colony And Desu Colony; Chaudhary Nand Lal Marg.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 69. Kamla Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kiran Gupta Sethi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 43,13,258; Total liabilities: Rs 9,11,194.

Candidate name: Renu Aggarwal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,52,22,560; Total liabilities: Rs 7,98,679.

Candidate name: Ashima Gandhi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 4,06,23,729; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mamta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,93,000; Total liabilities: Rs 12,00,000.

