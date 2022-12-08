Kamrej Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Kamrej seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Praful Pansheriya (BJP), Ram Dhaduk (AAP), Hemendrasinh Rathod (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Arunbhai Dhanjibhai Sakariya (BSP), Nilesh Kumbhani (INC), Viradiya Piyush Hasmukhbhai (IND), Dr Dineshbhai Chhaganbhai Dhameliya (Real Democracy Party), Khushwah Sumanben Raveebhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 60.28% which is -4.55% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.158 Kamrej (કામરેજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Kamrej is part of Bardoli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Semi-Urban.LIVE Kamrej election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kamrej election result or click here for compact election results of Kamrej and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kamrej go here.

Demographic profile of Kamrej:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 22.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 5,47,625 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,97,501 were male and 2,50,118 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kamrej in 2022 is 841 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,28,700 eligible electors, of which 2,35,590 were male, 1,93,110 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,630 eligible electors, of which 1,68,543 were male, 1,36,086 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kamrej in 2017 was 5. In 2012, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kamrej:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, V D Zalavadiya of BJP won in this seat defeating Ashok (Jiravala) of INC by a margin of 28,191 which was 10.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pansheriya Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhagirathbhai Manubhai Pithavdiwala of INC by a margin of 61,371 votes which was 27.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 158. Kamrej Assembly segment of the 23. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kamrej:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kamrej:

Voter turnout in Kamrej:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.83%, while it was 72.21% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.55% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kamrej went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kamrej constituency:

Assembly constituency No.158. Kamrej comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: 1. Kamrej Taluka. 2. Choryasi Taluka (Part) Villages - Saroli, Saniya Hemad, Simada, Puna, magob.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kamrej constituency, which are: Olpad, Mangrol, Mandvi, Bardoli, Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kamrej:

The geographic coordinates of Kamrej is: 21°15’32.0"N 72°57’39.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kamrej

List of candididates contesting from Kamrej Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Praful Pansheriya

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: (1) Construction (2) Partnership: Lipi Publicity Advertising (3) Partnership Lipi Offset Printing, Ratnasagar Apartment Varacha Road Surat

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 19.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 17.1 crore

Total income: Rs 12.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ram Dhaduk

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 45.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 99.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 64.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.5 crore

Candidate name: Hemendrasinh Rathod

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 33

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arunbhai Dhanjibhai Sakariya

Party: BSP

Age: 41

Profession: Insuance Agent & Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Nilesh Kumbhani

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Farming and Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Candidate name: Viradiya Piyush Hasmukhbhai

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Dineshbhai Chhaganbhai Dhameliya

Party: Real Democracy Party

Age: 49

Profession: Tabib

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 43.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Khushwah Sumanben Raveebhai

Party: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

Age: 34

Profession: Beauty Parlor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

