Kanjhawala ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.32

Ward No.32 Kanjhawala (कंझावला) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mundka Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kanjhawala went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kanjhawala corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kanjhawala ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kanjhawala was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kanjhawala candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Kanjhawala ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sandeep (AAP), Varun Saini (BJP), Ranbir Singh (BSP), Jogender Singh (INC), Ashok Kumar Gupta (IND), Nikki Dabas (IND), Ravinder (IND).

MLA and MP of Kanjhawala

Dharampal Lakra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 8. Mundka Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kanjhawala is a part.

Demographic profile of Kanjhawala

According to the delimitation report, Kanjhawala ward has a total population of 40,467 of which 7,769 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.2% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kanjhawala ward

The following areas are covered under the Kanjhawala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chatesar; Jaunti; Garhi Randhala; Lad Pur Ct; Kanjhawala Ct; Karala Ct (Dhiraj Vihar Jain Nagar); Karala Ct (Dhiraj Vihar Jain Nagar), Karala Ct (Jain Nagar Ii); Karala Ct (Jain Nagar Ii); Karala Ct (Sher Singh Enclave); Nizam Pur Rashid Pur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 32. Kanjhawala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sandeep; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,90,04,374; Total liabilities: Rs 7,86,247.

Candidate name: Varun Saini; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 38,66,889; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ranbir Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 29,06,353; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Joginder Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 23,51,527; Total liabilities: Rs 11,64,264.

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Gupta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,22,393; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nikki Dabas; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Doctorate; Total assets: Rs 1,02,78,615; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ravinder; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,08,51,310; Total liabilities: Rs 1,03,033.

