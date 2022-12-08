Kapadvanj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Kapadvanj seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Zala Rajeshkumar Maganbhai (BJP), Manubhai Ramabhai Patel (AAP), Ajaykumar Pravinsinh Solanki (Garvi Gujarat Party), Kalabhai Raijibhai Dabhi (INC), Parmar Rahulkumar Hasmukhbhai (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.11% which is -7.18% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.120 Kapadvanj (કપડવંજ) (Karpat – Vanjiyam) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Kheda district of Gujarat. Kapadvanj is part of Kheda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kapadvanj election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kapadvanj election result or click here for compact election results of Kapadvanj and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kapadvanj go here.

Demographic profile of Kapadvanj:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,99,496 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,52,087 were male and 1,47,397 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kapadvanj in 2022 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,72,685 eligible electors, of which 1,39,904 were male, 1,32,774 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,550 eligible electors, of which 1,25,692 were male, 1,16,858 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kapadvanj in 2017 was 82. In 2012, there were 135 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kapadvanj:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dabhi Kalabhai Raijibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Dabhi Kanubhai Bhulabhai of BJP by a margin of 27,226 which was 13.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.39% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shankersinh Vaghela (Bapu) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dabhi Kanubhai Bhulabhai of BJP by a margin of 6,597 votes which was 3.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 120. Kapadvanj Assembly segment of the 17. Kheda Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan Devusinh of BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat defeating Bimal Shah of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kapadvanj:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kapadvanj:

Voter turnout in Kapadvanj:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.29%, while it was 75.25% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.18% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kapadvanj went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kapadvanj constituency:

Assembly constituency No.120. Kapadvanj comprises of the following areas of Kheda district of Gujarat: 1. Kapadvanj Taluka (Part) Villages - Bobha, Fuljina muvada, Betawada, Vaghajipur, Nikol, Punadra, Rampura (Sundervadi), lal mandva, Shihora, Dhuliya Vasna, Narshipur, Jambudi, Singpur, Nathana muvada, moti Zer, Abvel, Bavano math, Bhoja Na muvada, Talpoda, Deradi Pavathi, Palaiya, Telnar, Vyasjina muvada, Nirmali, lalpur (Nirmali), Zanda, Aboch, Dadana muvada, Nani Zer, Vyas Vasna, Dandiyapur, Kotwalna muvada, Bhungaliya, Alawa, ladujina muvada, Pirojpur, Vadali, lalpur, Jagdupur, Kalaji, Rozavada, Kevadiya, Bhailakui, Hamirpura, Aghatna muvada, Thunchal, Sultanpur (Taiyabpur), Khanpur, Taiyabpur, Alampur, Navagam, Jaloya, Karkariya, ukardina muvada, Kabhaina muvada, Atarsumba, Vaghavat, Kosam, Vavna muvada, Singali, mahamadpura, mirapur, Fatiyabad, Antroli, Torna, Dasalvada, Ambaliyara, Vasna, Dana, Dahiyap, Salod, Sorna, Kapadvanj (m). 2. Kathlal Taluka - entire taluka except villages - Sikandar Porda, Vishvnathpura, Charan Nikol, Fagvel, Porda Fagvel, Fulchhatrapura, lasundra, ladvel, laxmanpura. 3. mahudha Taluka (Part) Village – Khandivav.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kapadvanj constituency, which are: Daskroi, Dehgam, Bayad, Balasinor, Mahudha, Mehmedabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kapadvanj:

The geographic coordinates of Kapadvanj is: 23°00’50.0"N 73°00’33.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kapadvanj

List of candididates contesting from Kapadvanj Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Zala Rajeshkumar Maganbhai

Party: BJP

Age: 35

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 39.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 66.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Manubhai Ramabhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 37.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Ajaykumar Pravinsinh Solanki

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 28

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 45.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kalabhai Raijibhai Dabhi

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Agriculture & Dairy Farm

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 36.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.4 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Rahulkumar Hasmukhbhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 28

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 37000

Immovable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

