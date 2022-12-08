Kaprada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Kaprada seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari (BJP), Jayendrabhai Laxmanbhai Ganvit (AAP), Vaichandbhai Lallubhai Patel (BSP), Gurav Kamleshbhai Shravanbhai (CPI(ML)(L)), Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel (INC), Gaurangkumar Rameshbhai Patel (IND), Subhashbhai Radkabhai Patel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.57% which is -4.66% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.181 Kaprada (કપરાડા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Valsad district of Gujarat. Kaprada is part of Valsad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Kaprada election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kaprada election result or click here for compact election results of Kaprada and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kaprada go here.

Demographic profile of Kaprada:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 85.19%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,808 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,35,450 were male and 1,31,353 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kaprada in 2022 is 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,32,230 eligible electors, of which 1,17,534 were male, 1,14,696 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,083 eligible electors, of which 1,04,154 were male, 1,01,929 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kaprada in 2017 was 6. In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kaprada:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Raut Madhubhai Bapubhai of BJP by a margin of 170 which was 0.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chaudhari Jitubhai Harajibhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Prakashbhai Shankarbhai of BJP by a margin of 18,685 votes which was 10.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 181. Kaprada Assembly segment of the 26. Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr K C Patel of BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kaprada:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kaprada:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Kaprada are: Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari (BJP), Jayendrabhai Laxmanbhai Ganvit (AAP), Vaichandbhai Lallubhai Patel (BSP), Gurav Kamleshbhai Shravanbhai (CPI(ML)(L)), Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel (INC), Gaurangkumar Rameshbhai Patel (IND), Subhashbhai Radkabhai Patel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha).

Voter turnout in Kaprada:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.23%, while it was 84.05% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.66% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kaprada went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kaprada constituency:

Assembly constituency No.181. Kaprada comprises of the following areas of Valsad district of Gujarat: 1. Kaprada Taluka. 2. Pardi Taluka (Part) Villages - Sonwada, Varai, Nimkhal, Panchlai, lakhmapor, Nevri, Rabdi, Asma, Tarmaliya, Rohina, Samarpada, Dhagadmal, Daheli, Chival, Arnala, Pati, Goima, Barai, Dumalav, Ambach, Kherlav, Pandor, Rata, Kocharva, Vankachh, Koparli, Kaval, Karaya, Nani Tambadi, Degam, moti Tambadi, lavachha, Karamkhal, Chibhad Kachchh.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kaprada constituency, which are: Pardi, Dharampur,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu & Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

Map location of Kaprada:

The geographic coordinates of Kaprada is: 20°18’51.5"N 73°11’37.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kaprada

List of candididates contesting from Kaprada Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Farming and Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 99.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 94 lakh

Total income: Rs 32.3 lakh

Candidate name: Jayendrabhai Laxmanbhai Ganvit

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 51000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 51000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaichandbhai Lallubhai Patel

Party: BSP

Age: 46

Profession: Agriculture & Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Gurav Kamleshbhai Shravanbhai

Party: CPI(ML)(L)

Age: 33

Profession: Agriculture & Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 49256

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 55

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 32.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gaurangkumar Rameshbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Business (Mechanic)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Subhashbhai Radkabhai Patel

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 47

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

