Karanj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Karanj seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari (BJP), Manoj Sorathiya (AAP), Bharti Prakashbhai Patel (INC), Arunbhai Mansukhlal Parmar (IND), Anwar Hamid Shaikh (IND), Rameshbhai Parshotambhai Baraiya (IND), Vaghela Dinesh (National Maha Sabha Party), Ladumor Maheshbhai Kababhai (Ahir) (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 50.54% which is -5.45% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.162 Karanj (કરંજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Karanj is part of Surat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Karanj election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karanj election result or click here for compact election results of Karanj and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Karanj go here.

Demographic profile of Karanj:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,585 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,153 were male and 75425 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karanj in 2022 is 746 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,61,275 eligible electors, of which 93886 were male, 67382 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,162 eligible electors, of which 83923 were male, 60239 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karanj in 2017 was 2. In 2012, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Karanj:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ghoghari Pravinbhai Manjibhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhumbhaliya Bhaveshbhai Govindbhai (Advocate) of INC by a margin of 35,598 which was 39.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 64.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kachhadiya Janakbhai Manjibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Zalavadiya Jaysukhbhai Devchandbhai of INC by a margin of 49,439 votes which was 53.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 70.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 162. Karanj Assembly segment of the 24. Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Darshana Vikram Jardosh of BJP won the Surat Parliament seat defeating Ashok Patel (Adhevada) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Karanj:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Karanj:

Voter turnout in Karanj:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.99%, while it was 64.64% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.45% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Karanj went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Karanj constituency:

Assembly constituency No.162. Karanj comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 36, 46, 47, 48.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Karanj constituency, which are: Varachha Road, Surat North, Limbayat, Kamrej. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Karanj:

The geographic coordinates of Karanj is: 21°12’10.1"N 72°50’57.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Karanj

List of candididates contesting from Karanj Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Construction And Social Activity

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 80.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 33.8 lakh

Candidate name: Manoj Sorathiya

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Import Export and Textile manufacturing business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 60.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 11.1 lakh

Candidate name: Bharti Prakashbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 45

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 16.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 34 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 16.5 crore

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: Arunbhai Mansukhlal Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anwar Hamid Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Vehicle Sale & Purchase

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 52000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 52000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rameshbhai Parshotambhai Baraiya

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Textile Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 61500

Immovable assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Vaghela Dinesh

Party: National Maha Sabha Party

Age: 48

Profession: Labour - Sewing Machine

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ladumor Maheshbhai Kababhai (Ahir)

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 34

Profession: Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 83100

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 83100

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

