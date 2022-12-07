Kardam Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.236

Ward No.236 Kardam Puri (कर्दमपुरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Babarpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kardam Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kardam Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kardam Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kardam Puri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kardam Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Kardam Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mukesh Yadav (AAP), Mukesh Kumar Bansal (BJP), Sanjay Gaur (INC), Pankaj Kumar Bindal (IND), Rekha Vasisht (RLD).

MLA and MP of Kardam Puri

Gopal Rai of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 67. Babarpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kardam Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Kardam Puri

According to the delimitation report, Kardam Puri ward has a total population of 64,940 of which 4,648 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.16% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kardam Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Kardam Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Harijan Basti; Kardam Pur; West Jyoti Nagar; Jyoti Colony,; North Chhajjupur; Babarpur Ct Babarpur Village, Babarpur Ct East Babarpur, (Om Vihar Colony); Balbir Nagar; Balbir Nagar Extn., Extn (Nala Par).

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 236. Kardam Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mukesh Yadav; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 9,32,05,600; Total liabilities: Rs 3,52,734.

Candidate name: Mukesh Kumar Bansal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,20,91,179; Total liabilities: Rs 6,49,69,065.

Candidate name: Sanjay Gaur; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 44,09,514; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pankaj Kumar Bindal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,21,600; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rekha Vasisht; Party: RLD; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,19,55,362; Total liabilities: Rs 34,66,204.

Read all the Latest News here