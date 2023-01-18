Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Harihara Constituency

The Lok Sabha elections are just a year away, but before that at least nine states will see elections in their respective assemblies. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and Karnataka will go to polls in 2023. Since Karnataka happens to be a state of utmost importance for both Congress and BJP, let’s take a look at the Harihara assembly constituency. Situated in Karnataka’s Davanagere District, it is known for being the administrative centre of Harihara taluk.

Harihara

Harihara is well-known for the Harihareshwara temple, also known as Dakshina Kashi, and the Central Karnataka Industrial Hub. Harihareshwara temple is dedicated to the combined form of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It is situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra river.

History:

The political history of the Harihara seat can be traced back to 1957 when it was first won by M. Ramappa of the Praja Socialist Party. Barring 2008 when BJP’s B.P. Harish won the seat, the constituency has been the stronghold of the Indian National Congress. Currently, S. Ramappa of Congress is the sitting MLA, who beat B.P. Harish — by a margin of 57541 votes in 2018.

Ticket aspirants:

Congress’ Ramappa is all set to be in the fray to retain the Harihara seat for the second time in 2023. Zilla Parishad M. Nagendrappa, a businessman and former vice-chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, is also a contender for a Congress ticket. Reportedly, a retired police officer is also said to be trying to get a ticket from the grand old party.

The fight for the ticket is no different in the Bharatiya Janata Party where B.P. Harish is at loggerheads with S.M.Veeresha Hanagavadi and another leader. H.S. Shivashankar is likely to contest on the Janata Dal (Secular) ticket.

Population

Harihar had a population of 85,000 people, according to the 2011 India census, with 43,350 males and 41,650 females.

