The Election Commission of India has announced the election schedule for three Northeastern states, i.e- Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura elections on January 18. After the conclusion of elections in these states, assembly polls will commence in Karnataka, Mizoram, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. While analysing the Karnataka assembly elections, political analysts will come across the port city of Mangalore or Mangaluru. Mangalore is considered a stronghold for Indian National Congress, which has won here 6 times. Citizens are curious to know whether these assembly elections will continue the winning streak for Indian National Congress or not.

Current Member of Mangalore Legislative Assembly:

U. T Abdul Khader (Indian National Congress) is a four-term serving MLA representing the Mangalore assembly constituency. He has also served as the Cabinet Minister for Urban Development and Housing. He has continued his undefeated streak in the Mangalore assembly since 2008 by defeating candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party. He has defeated candidates like K. Padmanabha Kottary, Chandrahas Ullal and Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru.

Ticket aspirants

Indian National Congress: Keeping in mind his brilliant track record, Congress has decided to hand the ticket for Mangalore to Abdul Khader only. According to reports, he has enjoyed unflinching support among citizens across all castes and religions. His ability to easily connect with the common man can prove to be instrumental for Congress in retaining Mangalore once again.

Bharatiya Janata Party- The last recorded win in this constituency for BJP was under Yogish Bhat N in 2004. Since then, the support base for this party has declined rapidly. Still, the party has not lost hope and fielded 4 candidates which are described as follows-

Santhosh Kumar Boliyar

Chandrahas Pandit House

Sharan Pumpwell

Satish Kumpala

Demographics:

According to preliminary Census India data, Mangalore’s population in 2011 comprises 488,968, with 242,512 males and 246,456 females. Hindus make up 68.99% of the population, Muslims 17.40%, and Christians 13.15%.

