Gangawati Assembly constituency is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, which is going to polls in a few months. In the run-up to polls, Janardhana Reddy, the former minister, has been campaigning heavily in the Gangawati constituency. In two days, he visited various villages of the constituency and organised public meetings. He has already campaigned in several parts, including Budugumpa, Basapatna, Bandralu and Venkatagiri. Apart from addressing large crowds, Reddy also held a series of meetings with the leaders of the Kuruba community and the Muslim community.

Janardana Reddy promised the voters that he will take the steps to develop Anjanadri Hill on the model of Ayodhya, will plant 10 huge steel factories in an area of 50,000 acres and also develop a cricket ground for the local youth in Venkatagiri. “Politics has nothing to do with the development of villages. I am with you no matter what your demands are," he said.

Janardana Reddy further said that the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) party is organising surveys across villages and on that basis, the list of candidates will be released. “Candidates who can win themselves will be selected and given tickets. But KRPP does not invite other parties to join the party. Anyone who appreciates my work and has the belief that I can achieve something in the future, I welcome to the party with love. We don’t want to admit those who don’t get a chance or those who are dissatisfied after announcing the ticket of other parties to our party," he added.

Commenting on the list of candidates, Reddy added, “The list of 40 candidates will be released soon. Tickets are given keeping in mind the charisma of the candidates and the possibility of winning. No compromise will be made with any party in elections."

