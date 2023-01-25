CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Elections » Karnataka Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know About Mangalore City South Constituency
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know About Mangalore City South Constituency

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 19:19 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Mangalore City South Assembly constituency is one of the three constituencies in Mangalore.

The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May.

The year 2023 is going to witness assembly elections in nine states, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. The year’s assembly elections are said to be the semi-finals ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May. Ahead of the assembly polls, the focus of political parties has shifted to the state. Among the other significant seats, one is the Mangalore City South assembly constituency.

Mangalore City South Assembly constituency:

Mangalore City South Assembly constituency is one of the three constituencies in Mangalore. The others are Mangalore and Mangalore City North. Mangalore South is part of the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.

Political Dynamics

In 2018, D Vedavyasa Kamath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat, defeating JR Lobo of Congress by a margin of 16075 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel won the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha by a margin of 274621 votes. He defeated Mithun M Rai of Congress.

Possible contenders for Mangalore City South Assembly Constituency 2023:

BJP: It seems that D Vedavyasa Kamath will be contesting the elections again from the constituency, however, the party is yet to reveal the list of candidates.

Congress: There are talks that the party is still deciding between two party members Ivan D’Souza and JR Lobo. However, the high command of the party is yet to release the list of the candidates.

Population Demography

According to the 2011 census, the total population of Dakshina Kannada is 2,089,649 people, with males accounting for 49.51 per cent and 50.48 per cent for males and females, respectively. The Hindus make up 67.18 per cent, while Muslims are 24.02 per cent and Christians are 8.20 per cent.

According to the official site, in 2018, Mangalore City South legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,40,092 electors. The census in 2021 was postponed due to Covid-19 and is expected to be done this year.

