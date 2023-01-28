Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections tentatively scheduled for April and May, the state has become a favourite destination for political parties. Among all the constituencies, Anekal in the Bengaluru Urban district is important for all parties. Do you know why? This constituency is home to various multinational companies like Infosys, Biocon, Wipro, HCL, TCS and Accenture, among others.

The Anekal constituency has a total population of 5,17,575, of which 2,82,006 are men and 2,35,569 are women. There are 3,48,106 voters in total; 1,84,795 of them are men and 1,63,228 women. Among the population, 91.04% of people are Hindus, 6.49% are Muslims and 1.95% are Christians. B.Shivanna of the Indian National Congress (INC) won this seat in the 2018 state Assembly elections.

There are two main political parties in the region — BJP and INC. In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, INC won this seat by a margin of 40,182 votes (21.55%) and garnered 56.56% of the total votes cast. Voter turnout in 2013 for the seat was 68.89%.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, the BJP won this seat by a margin of 9,862 votes (7.08%), garnering 44.82% of the total votes cast. Voter turnout for this seat in the 2018 elections was 63.99%.

It was in the 1978 elections when the Janata Party won the Anekal seat for the first time by securing 36,041 votes. The MLA from the region was Y Ramakrishna, an SC candidate. Earlier, it was in 1957 and 1962 when candidates belonging to the general category won the Anekal seat. In 1994, Y. Ramakrishna contested the Assembly elections with BJP’s support and won the election.

The 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections are crucial for BJP and Congress. It remains to be seen whether voters will vote for the incumbent BJP or give a chance to Congress again.

