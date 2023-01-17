Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Byadgi Assembly Constituency

As the Karnataka assembly elections approach, the Byadgi constituency of the Haveri district has generated quite an interest. The area is of importance, particularly because it is the agricultural hub of the state. The town is renowned for its Byadgi chilli, which is long and red. The chillies are grown in the areas around Byadgi, dried in the sun, and then distributed to marketplaces all over. It is also the lifeline of many people in the region by offering jobs to thousands of surrounding villages. Currently, a BJP stronghold, Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa is MLA from the Badagi constituency.

Badagi Assembly Constituency was formed in 1962 and was a common seat in the first three elections. The constituency was, thereafter, reserved for members of Scheduled Castes from 1978 to 2004. Later, in 2008 and 2013, it was designated as a constituency for the general category, and selected villages from the Haveri-Byadgi-Ranebennur taluks were included in the constituency.

Former MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar, who had won the hearts of voters through the all-around development of the constituency, was not given the ticket in 2018. The Congress offered a ticket to S.R.Patil, who lost to BJP’s candidate Ballary Virupakshappa.

Apart from sitting MLA Virupakshappa, former MLA Suresh Gowda Patil is also a ticket aspirant. Former MLA Basavaraj Sivannavar of the Kuruba tribe and SR Patil of the Lingayat community are aspiring for tickets from Congress.

Talking about the voter details of the Bydagi constituency, Kuruba and Lingayats are in the majority here. From a total of 2,05,773 voters, there are 60,000 Lingayats, 50,000 Kuruba, 35,000 Dalits and 12,000 Ganga – voters.

Read all the Latest News here