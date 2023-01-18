Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Haveri Assembly Constituency

As the state of Karnataka prepares for the 2023 assembly elections, several seats in the state have special significance. The Haveri assembly constituency is part of the Haveri district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. The Haveri constituency, which is also the district headquarters, became a reserved constituency after the 2008 redistricting. Neharu Olekar of the BJP is the sitting MLA here.

The name Haveri comes from the Kannada terms havu and keri. It refers to the city of snakes. Haveri is famous for cardamom garlands. It is believed that Haveri formerly housed about 1000 monasteries. After redistricting in 2008, Nehru Olekar won twice in the three elections held. Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, who won the seat in 2013, was a minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Allegations:

Neharu Olekar and his family have courted controversy after being accused of oppressing the residents of Shidenur village in Badagi taluk of Haveri district for land. He has, however, sought a ticket for the upcoming elections once again. Along with him, former president of Zilla Panchayat Parameshwarappa Megalamani, BJP leader Venkatesh Narayani, is also vying for a ticket from the BJP.

Former Congress minister Rudrappa Lamani, and leaders Erappa Lamani and Dr Sanjay Dange are trying for the ticket from the grand old party. As far as JD(S) is concerned, there’s no clarity on who will represent them in the contest. In the last elections, Nehru Olekar, who contested from BJP won by securing 86,565 votes, while Rudrappa Manappa Lamani of Congress received 75,261 votes.

When it comes to demographics, Veerashaiva Lingayats are dominant in this region. There are a total of 2,28,864 registered voters here. Of these, there are 65,000 Lingayats, 42000 Dalits, and 32,000 Muslims. There are 30,000 shepherds and 14,000 Vishwakarma.

