Hebbal assembly constituency is one of the prestigious constituencies of Bengaluru. Tech Parks, skyscrapers, flyovers and lakes constitute much of the constituency, which had been a BJP stronghold for quite some time before the party lost it to Congress in the last assembly polls. Byrathi Suresh of Congress is the sitting MLA. Vehicular traffic is a constant problem at the Hebbal flyover, which is the main gateway to the city, and there is a strong clamour for the expansion of the flyover to solve the problem. The traffic issue is the main complaint of voters from the area. The area has a large number of software employees living in rented houses because the ring road provides direct connectivity to software companies.

Although originally known for the Hebbal Lake, the constituency is now known for the flyovers connecting the Outer Ring Road of NH 44 and the Airport Road. The lake area at Hebbal is famous for its picnic spots, boating facilities and bird watching. Also close to Hebbal is the L&T factory built in the 1970s. Hebbal is a desirable location for investment, thanks to GKVK University, Manyata Tech Park, and several commercial establishments.

Sitting Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh started his political career in 2012 by becoming an MLC. He is a close associate of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He quit his post as MLC to contest the 2018 assembly elections and was elected MLA from Hebbal Vidhan Sabha constituency, breaking the previous winning streak of the BJP in the constituency. He received a majority of 74,453 votes, while Dr YA Narayanaswamy and Hanumante Gowda from BJP and JD(S) received 53,313 and 14,092 votes respectively.

Sitting MLA Byrathi Suresh is running for a seat again while Congress stalwart Subrahmanya Naidu is also going to try his luck. Dr YA Narayanaswamy is once again a ticket aspirant from BJP while Muid Altaf is likely to be given the JD(S) ticket.

There is a total of 2,47,500 voters in this constituency which include

Okkaligas – 38,000

Lingayat – 7,500

SC-ST – 34,000

Brahmins – 25,000

Muslims – 55,000

Kurubas – 5,000

Yadava – 7,000

Devanga community 2,000.

