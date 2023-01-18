Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Holenarasipur Assembly Seat

As part of the series where we bring information to you on the assembly constituencies just before the Karnataka elections, we cover the Holenarasipur assembly constituency here. Holenarasipura is a town and taluk in the Hassan district of Karnataka. The town is situated on the banks of the Hemavati, one of the tributaries of the Kaveri. Apart from being the hometown of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda, the town was also the abode of Satchidanandendra Saraswati Swamiji, the founder of the Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya.

A large part of the population here is engaged in agriculture with sugarcane and rice being the most-grown crops. Holenarasipura is connected well with other parts of the state but there is a lack of post-graduate colleges in the region.

HD Dewe Gowda entered the political arena in 1962 as a non-partisan from the Holenarasipur assembly constituency in Hassan district. After 1984, Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna became an MLA. Following the path set by his father, he contested from the Holenarasipur constituency and established his rule in most of the constituencies of the Hassan district. In the last assembly elections, except for Arakalagud and Belur, the remaining five constituencies went to the JDS.

It is interesting to note that BJP has never won in Holenarasipur, which is known as the stronghold of JD(S). Since 1957, only JD(S) and Congress have won here, with the former winning on most occasions. Dewe Gowda has won from this constituency 6 times while his son, HD Revanna, who entered politics in 1994, has won 5 times, losing once in 1999. Revanna is currently the sitting MLA from the Holenarasipur assembly constituency.

The ticket aspirants for the upcoming elections in this constituency include Shreyas Patel, Anupam, Bagur Manjegowda from Congress and Mayanna and Malali Narayan from BJP. HD Revanna runs for office once again from JD(S).

Talking about voter demographics, there are 1,10,945 male voters and 1,08,045 female voters in the Arakalagudu constituency with a total of 2,18,968 voters. The breakdown of voters is:

Lingayat 17,000 Muslim 13,000 Sc 24,000 ST 21,000 together 13,000 Maratha 93,000 Brahmin 2,000 Vishwakarma 8,000 Other 3,000 shepherd 26,000

