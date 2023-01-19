Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Kumta Assembly Constituency

With the Karnataka Assembly elections around the corner, the Congress and BJP have shifted their focus to the crucial state. Among the other significant seats, one is the Kumta assembly constituency. It comes in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka — a part of the Coastal Karnataka region of the state. As per the official website of the Election Commission of India, Kumta taluka has a 154,280-strong population with 77,704 males and 76,576 females. The Kumta assembly seat has a 90.44% Hindu population, followed by Muslims with 7.03% and Christians with 2.4%.

Issues faced by locals:

The absence of a hospital with adequate amenities is the major issue faced by the locals of Uttara Kannada. The locals claim that the government is unfairly withholding land rights from those who have encroached on forest areas and constructed huts in congested urban areas. The district’s development is also being hampered by the Coastal Regulation Zone restriction that applies to coastal areas.

The sitting MLA of Kumta is Dinakar Keshav Shetty from Bhartiya Janta Party. Dinakar Keshav Shetty won the Kumta seat first in 2008 with a ticket from JD(S). Later, he defected to BJP and won the 2018 assembly elections. The political trend of the constituency highlights a tough battle between Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. In the 2013 assembly elections, Sharada Mohan Shetiy won the seat on a Congress ticket.

In 2023, Dinakar Keshav Shetty, Dr GG Hegde, Nagaraj Naik Torke, Subraya Walke, and M.G. Bhatt is in contention for the BJP ticket.

On the other hand, in Congress, Sharada Mohan Shetiy, Krishna Byre Gowda, Bhaskar Patagar, Shivananda Hegde and RH. Naik is in contention.

The constituency has 1,79,087 registered voters in all, including general, NRI, and service voters. The constituency’s sex ratio is 98.29, while the estimated literacy rate is 87%.

Read all the Latest News here