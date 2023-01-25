CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need to Know About Rajajinagar Constituency
2-MIN READ

Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need to Know About Rajajinagar Constituency

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

January 25, 2023

Bangalore Rural, India

Rajajinagar is one of the fastest growing areas in Bengaluru and is close to the Majestic Bus and Railway Station, Yeshwantpur Railway Station and has metro connectivity.

Rajajinagar Constituency in Karnataka will be among the important seats in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. With an abundance of temples, educational institutes and hospitals, Rajajinagar is also an important industrial region. Rajajinagar is one of the fastest growing areas in Bengaluru and is close to the Majestic Bus and Railway Station, Yeshwantpur Railway Station and has metro connectivity.

Rajajinagar is a neighbourhood in the western part of Bangalore. This is a barangay that was formed two years after independence. It was inaugurated by Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar of Mysore in 1949. This barangay is named after C. Rajagopalachari, a freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu.

It is surrounded by Basaveshwaranagar, Malleswaram, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Vijayanagara. Rajajinagar is divided into 2 phases, the first phase is divided into 6 sections or blocks from north to south. Some areas of Rajajinagar are known by other names. Prominent among these are Subramanyanagar, Kethmaranahalli, Nagpur, Mariappanapalya, Prakasanagar and Srirampuram. Rajajinagar is also the constituency with the longest road in Bengaluru.

The constituency has been very erratic when it comes to political history, often shuffling hands between different parties. Currently, Suresh Kumar from BJP is the sitting MLA from here.

Suresh Kumar is one of the senior politicians of the state who has already gained vast experience in politics. He was a two-time corporator in Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation in 1983 and 1990 and BJP leader of the corporation. Later, he was the Bangalore City BJP president from 1988 to 1990. Then, he was elected as MLA in 1994, 1999, 2008, 2013 and 2018. In 2008, he served as Minister of the Karnataka Government and in 2019 as Education Minister.

Suresh Kumar, who has already won 5 times, contested against Congress candidate Narendra Babu in 2004 and lost. Later, in 2013, the present Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje contested against Suresh Kumar from KJP and lost. Suresh Kumar, who was the primary education minister, was dropped from the Basavaraja Bommai cabinet.

Suresh Kumar will contest the upcoming elections again and will face tough competition from the Former Mayor of Bengaluru city G Padmavathi with a Congress ticket. She lost to Suresh Kumar earlier and is trying her luck again. Apart from her, G.C. Chandrasekhar, Puttaraju, Manjunath and Hamsalekha are also ticket aspirants from Congress while JD(S) is fielding film producer Sa Ra Govindu.

While the development of Deena Dayal Dialysis Centre, Vajpayee Indoor Stadium, and Gandhi School has been commended, traffic jams and commercial activities near residential areas have been issues. Control over commercial activities and finding a suitable solution to the traffic problem are the important issues to be addressed.

There are a total of 2,22,200 voters in the constituency. The demographics are

Total electorate 2,22,200
Lingayat51,000
together45,000
SC-ST38,000
Brahmin23,000
Tamil-Telugu speakers 21,000
other15,5000
Muslim7,000

Read all the Latest News here

