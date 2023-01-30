The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are tentatively scheduled for April-May. In the elections, Shivamogga is one of the important constituencies, especially after the last year’s disturbance between two different communities. Three weeks ago, the Enforcement Directorate arrested terror operatives from the area.

Population Distribution

The Shimoga assembly constituency had a population of 322,650 people in 2011, with 162,018 men and 160,632 females, according to provisional Census India statistics. Muslims make up 23.93% of the population, Christians 2.17%, and Hindus 72.76%. There were 256,373 voters in the Shimoga Vidhan Sabha seat in 2018.

Shimoga district was formerly referred to as the Rice Bowl. However, cashew nut trees have begun to encroach on the paddy fields in recent years. There are roughly 1,250 nut trading mandis in this area. Shimoga’s economic zone has been established around Adike. Thus, the fluctuation of the Shimoga financial market affects the nut trade. According to experts, walnut is the backbone of the local economy.

Political History:

In 2018, K S Eshwarappa from the BJP won the assembly election. In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, INC won this seat by a margin of 278 votes (0.2%), garnering 28.18% of the total votes cast. Voter turnout in 2013 for the seat was 64.77%. In the 2008 Assembly Elections, the BJP won this seat by a margin of 32,419 votes (29.45%), earning 53.58% of the total votes cast. Voter turnout for this seat in the 2018 election was 66.73%.

In five elections from 1957 to 1978, Congress won the constituency. But in 1983, Congress suffered its first defeat in this district when the BJP raised the saffron flag in this district for the first time. The Congress went on to win the 1985 elections, but again a BJP candidate won the following election in 1989. Over the years, there has been a stiff battle between Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress.

Who is getting the tickets?

From Bhartiya Janta Party, S. Dattatri, K. E. Kantesh, S. S. Jyotiprakash, and S. Rudregowda are vying for tickets. JDS is expected to give the ticket to M Srikanth. K. B. Prasanna Kumar, H. D. Yogeesh and H. S. Sundaresh are aspiring for the Congress ticket.

