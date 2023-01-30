Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa clarified on Sunday that he was not going to contest polls. As he shared this with the reporters in Belagavi, he also reiterated that this, in no way, meant he would not remain active in politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that he has resigned as chief minister. “I am 80 years old now. That is why I have decided not to contest the upcoming Assembly election,” he said.

“I will travel across the state and do my best to bring BJP back to power,” Yediyurappa added.

He even shared that there was no question of shifting to central politics, either. “I am not interested in Central politics. Even former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had invited me to the Centre, but I had declined the offer,” he added. He also stated that the party has given him all the possible respect and he will try to pay it back.

Yediyurappa, who is also a BJP Parliamentary Board member, mentioned that his both sons Raghavendra and Vijayendra were travelling the length and breadth of the state to strengthen the party. “If God gives me the strength, I will work for the party till the next elections. Will strive to bring the BJP back to power,” he added.

Showing his confidence in BJP winning 140 seats in the state, Yediyurappa shared that the party will give tickets to winnable candidates. “Tickets will be issued after two rounds of the survey. The BJP will win 140 seats in the Assembly elections,” he added.

Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura will go to polls in 2023. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May.

