Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel is turning out to be the party’s new firebrand leader. After advising party cadres in Mangaluru to focus on ‘love jihad’ than development, the Lok Sabha MP has now said that assembly elections will be fought between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu.

“This time, the Karnataka assembly elections will not be fought between Congress and BJP, but between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu," Kateel said during his public address in Shivamogga. He also challenged former chief minister Siddaramaiah to hold a debate on who among the two is important for the state.

“They allowed to celebrate Tipu Jayanti which is not required in this state. They also spoke disgracefully about Savarkar. I challenge Siddaramanna to hold a debate. Let’s discuss and find out if this country requires a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu," the Lok Sabha MP added.

Nalin Kumar Kateel on Love Jihad

Kateel had earlier stoked a controversy while addressing party cadres in Mangaluru when he urged the cadres to not focus on road and sewage problems but on ‘love jihad’.

“So I am asking you people, don’t speak about small issues like roads and sewage. Don’t discuss that Vedavyasa didn’t raise his hands inside Vidhan Soudha. Don’t say that Nalin Kumar doesn’t have the right to raise the issue. You’re not going to get gold from Nalin Kumar Kateel rights," the MP had said while addressing party workers at ‘Booth Vijaya Abhiyana’.

Miffed by his statement, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that the BJP leader had given the worst answer and that they were dividing the country.

Nalin Kumar Kateel Calls Congress a ‘Terrorist Outfit’

A day ago, Kateel had called the Congress party a ‘terrorist group’. He also alleged that Congress leaders like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, support terror activities.

“Congress gave birth to terrorism. Several Hindus were murdered during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as chief minister of the state. The Congress is responsible for the death of DySP Ganapati and IAS officer D K Ravi," the Karnataka BJP chief said after inaugurating Vijay Samaparka Yatra in Karwar.

He also alleged that several Hindus were killed during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. “Siddaramaiah was also responsible for the death of several youths in Dakshina Kannada. His administration was the reason for common man’s tears. Later, Kumaraswamy shed tears as a chief minister," Kateel added.

He said that only the BJP government, under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, wiped the tears of common people. “Yediyurappa also guided chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government," the BJP MP further said.

(With inputs from Reethu M in Bengaluru)

Read all the Latest Politics News here