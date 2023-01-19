Karnataka Elections 2023: What Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa Said After Meeting PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of assembly polls in nine states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a two-day national executive meeting in Delhi. On the sidelines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 15-minute meeting with former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to discuss various aspects — from the upcoming assembly election in Karanataka to the Airport inauguration in Shivamogga. Since being removed from CM’s office in the state, Yeddyurappa, who has a large base of Lingayat supporters, has been keeping a low profile. But with the polls approaching, the BJP’s original strongman in the south has risen.

After returning from Delhi, the former CM interacted with reporters in Shivamogga on Wednesday and he shared that it was a good meeting for two days, where the future of the country and the upcoming election were discussed.

The senior leader also mentioned that BJP must come to power in Karnataka in the next election. Yediyurapppa also said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will give more time to their state and make good use of the time to win 150 seats for the party in the upcoming assembly elections. In the party meeting, the members promised the national leaders that they will bring a BJP-led government to Karnataka in the next election. “I have that confidence. We will work in this regard,” he added.

Yediyurapppa also mentioned that the party’s local workers and MLAs should work harder and visit door-to-door for the election campaign. He also said that they will do “honest work” and also convince Muslims to be with them as they already have taken good care of the community.

BJP Parliamentary Board member also stated that the Prime Minister will inaugurate Shivamogga airport, the second largest in Karnataka after Bengaluru, on February 27. “I requested the prime minister to come and inaugurate the airport in Shivamogga during my visit to New Delhi recently and he has agreed to it." he said.

Calling the Shivamogga airport the most economical airport in India, Yediyurappa said that it has been constructed for Rs 449 crore with international airport facilities, including a night landing.

The meeting between Yediyurappa and PM Modi has raised speculation about a turn in fortune for the four-time Chief Minister of Karnataka. This came in the view of now CM Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure which had been shaky last year after the opposition party levelled multiple corruption allegations against him.

The Karnataka Assembly Election are likely to be held between mid-April and early May. The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

