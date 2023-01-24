Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Will Retire From Politics If...,' Says Siddharamiah

Karnataka is witnessing intense campaigning and political mud-slinging as the BJP, Congress and JD(S) engage in a heated battle for the state. The Congress previously said that, if voted to power, they would provide 200 units of free electricity, a Rs 2000 subsidy to house owners and 10 kg of rice for free. Now, former state CM and Congress leader Siddhiramiah has made a big claim. He said that if Congress fails to deliver on its promises, he will retire from politics. This claim comes days after HD Kumaraswamy claimed that he would dissolve the JD(S) party if the party failed to fulfil their promises.

Siddhiramaiah was speaking at the Prajadhwani programme in Hassan on Saturday. “I had come to Hassan district for many programs in the past, but I had never seen enthusiasm of the people as I see today. This shows that the rising of the sun in the east is as true as the coming of the Congress party to power in Karnataka, he said.

Siddhiramaiah also attacked the ruling BJP party and called it anti-Dalit and anti-minority. He also attacked the central government, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to double farmers’ income by 2022, but instead his government passed three anti-farmer laws only to withdraw after protests.

He reminded the attendees of how during the Congress rule in the state when D. Devaraj Urs was the CM, the Land Reform Act was amended, making the tiller the owner of the land. However, the BJP government removed Section 79(a), (b), (c) of the Land Reform Act which he claims, destroyed farmers with small and medium holdings.

“In its 2018 manifesto, the BJP promised to waive loans up to Rs 1 lakh of farmers in cooperative societies and banks if they come to power. Has Yeddyurappa or Basavaraja Bommai waived even a single rupee,” Siddhiramaiah asked? He also mocked Kumaraswamy over his statement of dissolving JD(S) on nonfulfillment of promise and reminded the people that JD(S) had never been able to form a government in the state without a coalition. He also questioned Kumaraswamy as to why he did not organise the Pancharatna Yatra when he was in power and beseeched the people to not vote for JD(S).

