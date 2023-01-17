Karnataka Elections: All You Need To Know About Arsikere Assembly Constituency

The year 2023 is going to witness assembly elections in 9 states: Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. In Karnataka, assembly polls will be conducted in the second round, probably between mid-April and May. This space sheds light on the prominent features of Karnataka’s Arsikere assembly constituency, including the political dynamics and massive changes that it has gone through over the years.

Arsikere

Arsikere is a large municipality, has an agricultural centre, an education hub and an important transportation hub too — a part of the Indian South Western Railway. The town is home to about 85,000 people. There are a few important temples in the town as well. Among them are Kattameshvara Temple, Sainatha, Ganapathi temples and Sahasrakuta Jinalaya Temple.

Political dynamics

Arsikere is an assembly constituency situated in Haasan district, Karnataka. This constituency was once considered the stronghold of Indian National Congress until 2008, where the party won a total of 5 times. But this changed after 2008, as this constituency was retained by K M Shivalinge Gowda of the Janata Dal (secular). He had defeated three contenders from Congress, namely G V Siddappa, B Shivaramu and G B Shashidhara.

Janata Dal (secular) maintained the winning streak in the subsequent elections as well. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (secular) candidate Prajwal Revanna won from Hassan Lok Sabha (MP) seat with the margin of 1,41,324 votes by defeating Manju A of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Possible contenders for Arsikere assembly constituency 2023:

Congress: K M Shivalinge Gowda, Kushal Kumar and Youth Congress State Secretary Govardhan.

Bharatiya Janata Party: N R Santhosh, G Mariswamy, G V Basavaraju and Annayakanahalli Vijayakumar.

Janata Dal (secular)- Things could become extremely difficult with K M Shivalinge Gowda contesting elections on a Congress ticket. JDS may field Okkaliga Samaj leader, former TAP member, Hosur Gangadhar or ex-GPM member, Banavara Ashok in K M Shivalinge Gowda’s place.

Population distribution

The estimated population of Arsikere Town Municipal Council in 2023 is approximately 73,000. The census of 2021 couldn’t take place due to Covid-19. Schedule Caste (SC) constituted 16.40 % and Schedule Tribe (ST) were 1.51 % of total population in Arsikere.

