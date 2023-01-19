Karnataka Elections: All You Need To Know About CV Raman Nagar Assembly Seat

CV Raman Nagar is an assembly constituency in the eastern part of Bangalore city. Named after prominent Indian scientist CV Raman who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the constituency is surrounded by Indiranagar, Kaggadaspur and Baiyappanahalli. It is an upmarket area and is also known as Greater Indiranagar. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMK) is the administrative body responsible for civic amenities and some infrastructural assets of the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan area.

BBMP has 7 wards, including Benniganahalli, CV Raman Nagar, New Thippasandra, Sarvajna Nagar, Hoysala Nagar, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, and Konena Agrahara. Currently, CV Raman Nagar assembly constituency is BJP’s stronghold and S Raghu is the sitting MLA.

Raghu, who was once an MLA from Shantinagar Constituency, contested from CV Raman Nagar in 2008 after redistricting and won. He has won the constituency thrice in a row and will be contesting once again in the upcoming elections. Former mayor Sampath Raj from Congress, who had earlier lost from this constituency is ready to test his luck again. It is not clear who the ticket aspirants in JD(S) are.

Indiranagar has the maximum number of pubs in the country. According to information, there are 114 pubs, bars and breweries in Indiranagar. The residents of Indiranagar have petitioned the city police commissioner to act on errant bars and restaurants flouting the law Despite a High Court order against it, no law has been implemented so far

CV Raman Nagar has a total of 2,60,811 voters. They are

SC – 60,000 votes

Other community- 66,669.

Tamil – 40,000

Okkaliga – 20,000

Minority – 10,000

Lingayat – 8,000

Kuruba -18,000

Bovi – 8,000.

Read all the Latest News here