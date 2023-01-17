Karnataka Elections: All You Need To Know About Hirekerur Assembly Constituency

Several Indian states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, will go to polls in 2023. These assembly elections are said to be the semi-finals ahead of the Lok Sabha Election scheduled to be held next year. The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. Polls in the BJP-ruled state to form a new assembly could be held in late April or early May. All eyes are on the Hirekerur assembly constituency. Let’s take a look at the constituency, which has seen changes over the years.

Hirekerur Assembly Constituency:

Hirekerur is a Town Panchayat city situated in the Hirekerur taluka of the Haveri district. The city is divided into 16 wards for which elections are held every 5 years. The place is famous for Durga Devi Temple. The seat was a Congress stronghold but Bharatiya Janata Party wrested it after Karnataka Agriculture minister BC Patil won the by-elections in 2019.

About BC Patil

Basavanagowda Channabasavanagowda Patil is also known as B.C. Patil. He is a Kannada film actor, producer, director and politician. He is currently serving as the Minister of State for Agriculture. He is also a three-term MLA from the Hirekerur constituency. Apart from his entertainment and political career BC Patil is also a former Sub Inspector.

BC Patil’s win

In 2018, BC Patil won Hirekerur Assembly Constituency and won the election by 555 votes. He was then in the Indian National Congress against BJP’s Ujaneshwara Banakar. In 2019, he joined BJP and won the by-polls the same year.

This tenure’s candidates

Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS): JDS has announced Jayanand Javannanavar as its candidate.

Congress: Ujaneshwara Banakar is expected to get the ticket from this seat. Although, the party has kept the details under wraps and the official list is yet to be announced

BJP- BC Patil is expected to remain the candidate for the saffron party. The party is yet to announce their official list.

Population

According to Census India 2011, the Hirekerur Town Panchayat had a population of 19,191, with 9,768 males and 9,423 females. Hindus make up 65.95 per cent of the population, Muslims 33.62 per cent, and Christians 0.23 per cent. In 2018, the Hirekerur Vidhan Sabha constituency had a total of 1,79,355 electors. The 2021 census has been delayed due to COVID-19 and is expected to be conducted this year.

Read all the Latest News here