KR Pura is one of the largest and most populated areas of the Karnataka state capital Bengaluru. Its original name is Krishnarajapura. The area was named Krishnarajapura in memory of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III, the prominent king of the Mysuru Wadiyar kingdom who ruled the provincial kingdom of Mysuru from 1799 to 1869. KR Pura is a Bangalore suburb, bordered by Whitefield to the south, Ramamurthy Nagar to the west, Avalahalli to the north, and Mallasandra to the east. The neighbourhood is well known for its sizable market, lakes, and industrial zones.

On Bangalore’s eastern outskirts, KR Pura is a developed residential neighbourhood near the ORR and Whitefield main IT corridors. Nearby lakes, marketplaces, malls, schools, and hospitals are plentiful. Traffic congestion at KR Puram has resulted due to unplanned development.

The cable bridge at the intersection of Old Madras Road and Outer Ring Road was constructed by Afcons for IRCON and unveiled in 2003 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Indian Institution of Bridge Engineers later named the bridge the Most Outstanding National Bridge.

This constituency also includes up to ten villages that were a part of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike boundaries before the Greater Bangalore area was created, including Kottanur, N. Nagenahalli, Kyalasanahalli, Geddalahalli, Horamavu Agara, K. Channasandra, Kalkere, Horamavu, and Chalkere.

The sitting MLA from the KR Pura constituency is BA Basavaraj, who won the seat in 2013 and 2018 with a Congress ticket. Basavaraj later defected to BJP and won again by by-poll in 2019. He is also currently the Urban Development Minister in the Government of Karnataka.

clean drinking water

Bairati Basavaraj earlier became a panchayat member and president. He became BBMP corporator in 2009, winning from Hoodi ward. He contested the 2013 assembly elections from KRpuram constituency and became a first-time MLA. There are allegations against the sitting MLA that he left Congress and joined BJP for political gain. Furthermore, he is said to have been negligent towards issues like proper disposal of garbage, access toand traffic issues.

Minister Bairati Basavaraj has decided to contest from KR Pura again. Former Member of the Legislative Council from Congress M Narayanaswamy is a ticket aspirant from the grand old party. It is not known who will contest from JD(S).

KR Pura has the highest number of voters in Bengaluru with 4,78,000 voters. The demographics are:

SC-ST

80,000

Lingayat

65,000

Muslim

38,000

Brahmin

28,000

OBC

19000

Others

62,000

Read all the Latest News here