The Congress party is strongly campaigning in the state of Karnataka, carrying out the Prajadwhani yatra before the state assembly elections. In preparation for the polls, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state congress president D.K. Shivakumar started their separate Prajadhwani yatra bus journeys on February 3 from northern and southern Karnataka. After praying at the Ganapati temple at Kudumalai, the KPCC president began his election campaign from Mulbagal in the Kolar district. Earlier, a large crowd of party members gathered to greet Shivakumar as his convoy arrived at K.R. Puram in East Bengaluru.

The yatra led by DK Shivakumar is in Old Mysore at present. However, a noticeable change in the age-old emblem of the grand old party was seen during the yatra headed by DK Shivakumar. The KPCC president used a new variant of the palm symbol which has been used by Congress for more than 40 years.

The original symbol was a palm with three lines across it. However, reportedly for numerological reasons, which see three as an inauspicious number, the symbol was slightly tweaked on the advice of a numerologist. The hand retains the three lines but is cut across by a third line now. Images of the new symbol are going viral on the internet now.

It is interesting to note how Congress received its patent palm symbol. It was selected by former Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi, at a time when she had momentarily lost power in the late 70s. During that time, the party’s symbol was a cow and calf. However, after a split in the party post the 1977 elections, Congress lost the symbol.

During this time, Indira made a visit to the Hemabika temple in Palakkad district in Kerala. It is said that the epic behind the diet, help-seeking Goddess Parvathy’s hands while drowning in water, intrigued her. This prompted the former Prime Minister to choose the hand as the Congress party emblem in 1980.

